Iconic American ice cream brand Cold Stone Creamery opens new outlet at Express Avenue Mall

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a sign of continuing confidence in India's $2 billion ice cream industry, iconic American ice cream brand Cold Stone Creamery has opened its 31st outlet in the country at Chennai's Express Avenue Mall.
With a network of six stores in Chennai alone, Cold Stone Creamery - known for crafting the creamiest ice creams that are 100 percent vegetarian, is betting big on the favorable response that the brand has received across India, with people of all ages queuing up to taste the unique flavors on offer.
The brand has been brought to India by Tablez - the Abu Dhabi based organized retail and F & B group, and on the occasion of the launch, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez, said," Cold Stone Creamery has grown into a local favorite with the people of Chennai, and the opening of the new outlet is part of our vision to introduce the iconic ice cream brand to more dessert lovers who seek authentic world-class ice cream over mass produced items. We are confident that our new outlet will delight customers with the same level of quality and taste that Cold Stone Creamery has come to be known for globally."
The new outlet, which aims to be the go-to destination for the city's dessert enthusiasts, will be introducing the lychee flavor, along with serving ice cream cakes, shakes, smoothies, and sorbets.
Keeping the present health situation in mind, the vaccinated team of the new store have put in place all necessary Covid safety measures to ensure customers have complete peace of mind while enjoying the choicest dessert items on offer.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
