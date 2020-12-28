Iconic Platinum Jewelry Brands: Cartier, Harry Winston, and Oscar Heyman

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Iconic jewelry brands have been creating their spectacular diamonds and colored gemstone jewelry in platinum for decades. After all, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum's durability enables its jewelry to stand the test of time and become heirloom or archival jewels further perpetuating the illustrious heritage of these iconic brands. Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for the platinum jewelry industry, highlights Harry Winston, Cartier, and Oscar Heyman as brands whose rich history of platinum design continues to this day.
Jeweler Harry Winston (back to the camera) is seen in this photo inspecting jewelry at his 5th Avenue store in New York City on March 1960. Some of Harry Winston's most iconic platinum designs include the Hope Diamond necklace and the Wreath necklace.
A platinum, diamond, ruby and topaz Cartier necklace from Paris dated 1928, is pictured during a photocall for the 'Maharaja: The Splendour of India's Royal Courts' exhibition in London during 2009. In 1925, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala asked Cartier to re-set some of his jewels. Taking three years to complete, this remains the biggest commission the Parisian firm has ever received from a single client.
A sketch of the platinum necklace by Oscar Heyman made for Leo Gerstenzang (inventor of the Q-tip) and was later purchased by Michael Jackson for Elizabeth Taylor. Oscar Heyman also designed and manufactured the Taylor-Burton diamond necklace set in platinum for Cartier.
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
