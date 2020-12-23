Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Celebrities (past and present) are known for wearing some of the most opulent and unique pieces of jewelry on the red carpet. Did you know that in addition to the celebrity's story, there is often rich meaning behind the jewelry they choose to accompany them? Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for platinum jewelry, highlights three iconic platinum jewelry designs as seen on Elizabeth Taylor and Lady Gaga.

All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone.

It is noted that one of Elizabeth Taylor's favorite pair of earrings are these platinum and diamond designs from her husband Mike Todd. Todd had originally purchased a costume pair in Paris, but then surprised Taylor with a replica design crafted with real diamonds and set in platinum.

Oscar Heyman designed and manufactured the Taylor-Burton diamond necklace set in platinum for Cartier. Richard Burton purchased the 69.42 carat pear-shaped diamond in a ring style from Cartier for his wife Elizabeth Taylor, after losing the bid a day earlier to Cartier in a live auction. Once the diamond was re-set into a necklace, the public got a long look on television when Taylor was a presenter at the 1970 Oscars.

Academy Award nominee Lady Gaga attended the 91st Annual Academy Awards wearing the cushion-cut brilliant Tiffany Diamond, weighing 128.54 carats with over 82 radiant facets set in platinum. This is one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world and was carefully crafted in platinum. Prior to Lady Gaga, Audrey Hepburn wore the Tiffany Diamond in a necklace for the Breakfast at Tiffany's publicity photo shoot.

The Tiffany Diamond, considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century, was unearthed in 1877 in the Kimberley Mines of South Africa. Founder Charles Lewis Tiffany purchased the rough diamond the following year, solidifying the brand's reputations as a diamond authority.

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

