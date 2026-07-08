India PR Distribution Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 8: Kolkata is set to host a major international academic gathering in Pain Medicine as ICRAPAIN 2026 -- International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain comes to the city in September 2026. The main conference will be held on 4th and 5th September 2026 at Vedic Village, Kolkata, while the pre-conference and post-conference workshops will be conducted at Daradia: The Pain Clinic, New Town, Kolkata, on 3rd and 6th September 2026. ICRAPAIN 2026 is being organized by Daradia Pain Foundation in association with Daradia: The Pain Clinic. The conference is expected to bring together leading pain physicians, international faculty, researchers, young clinicians, and industry innovators for focused academic exchange, hands-on learning, and global networking.

With participation from 50+ international faculty representing 20 countries, ICRAPAIN 2026 will highlight the rapid development of modern Pain Medicine, including interventional pain practice, ultrasound-guided interventions, C-arm-guided spine procedures, regenerative therapies, radiofrequency techniques, cryoneurolysis, neuromodulation, cancer pain management, neuropathic pain, and the role of artificial intelligence in future pain care. Chronic pain is increasingly being recognized as a major public health challenge in India. Many patients continue to suffer for years because of delayed diagnosis, limited access to specialist pain services, lack of awareness, and overdependence on repeated medications or surgery. ICRAPAIN 2026 aims to address this gap by promoting advanced, evidence-based, minimally invasive, and patient-centered pain management approaches.

The scientific programme will include expert lectures, panel discussions, academic debates, live demonstrations, and focused workshops. Key areas will include USG-guided pain interventions, C-arm-guided spine procedures, pain biologics including PRP, BMAC, MFAT, Nanofat and SVF, radiofrequency and cryoneurolysis, neuromodulation, AI in Pain Medicine, musculoskeletal ultrasound, cancer pain, neuropathic pain, and future technologies in pain practice. The organizing team from Daradia Pain Foundation stated that ICRAPAIN 2026 is designed not only as a conference, but as a platform to shape the future of Pain Medicine in India and South Asia. The focus will be on practical skills, academic mentorship, international collaboration, and helping young doctors understand Pain Medicine as an independent and rapidly evolving specialty.

For Indian doctors, especially anesthesiologists, PMR specialists, orthopedicians, neurologists, rheumatologists, general practitioners with an interest in pain, and postgraduate students, ICRAPAIN 2026 offers an opportunity to learn directly from global experts while connecting with national leaders and peers. The event is expected to strengthen India's role as a growing hub for education, research, and innovation in Pain Medicine. Conference Details Main Conference: 4th-5th September 2026 Main Conference Venue: Vedic Village, Kolkata Pre-Conference Workshop: 3rd September 2026, Daradia: The Pain Clinic Post-Conference Workshop: 6th September 2026, Daradia: The Pain Clinic Organized by: Daradia Pain Foundation In Association with: Daradia: The Pain Clinic Website: www.icrapain.com Secretariat & Address for Communication: Daradia: The Pain Clinic

Street No. 327, New Town, Kolkata Email: icrapain2026@gmail.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)