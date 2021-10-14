iCreate announces winners of idea stage of 'EVangelise'21' - 12 startups wins prize money worth 6 lakhs

You would like to read
- iCreate kicks off 7th edition of the startup accelerator programme; invites applications from early-stage startups
- iCreate launches EVangelise '21 - an Electric Vehicle Innovation Challenge for the 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler EV segment in India
- AGNIi, MeitY Startup Hub, GCSRA, SMEV, Altair India and TiE Angel come onboard as partners for iCreate's EV Innovation Challenge - Evangelise
- Angel Broking appoints Silicon Valley Techie Narayan Gangadhar as its new CEO
- Zee Digital launches Progressive Web Apps for 13 brands targeting 200 per cent growth in organic traffic
New Delhi, [India], October 14 (ANI/ NewsVoir): iCreate, India's leading startup incubator concluded a 3-day Bootcamp today at its campus as part of its flagship event; EVangelise'21, a grand innovation challenge aimed at identifying next-generation innovators in the electric vehicle sub-components segment in India. The boot camp had the participation of all 12 winning startups from the idea stage of EVangelise'21 along with 7 other shortlisted startups from various categories.
The winners for the idea stage were selected from a total of 145 applicants from across the country. These startups went through rigorous one-to-one mentoring sessions with industry experts and mentors at a 3-day boot camp held at the iCreate campus, with the winners proceeding to the second stage i.e., the design stage. Three winners were chosen from each category which includes Battery, BMS and Hybrid Energy Storage Systems (HESS), Electric Powertrain (motor+controller), Intelligent Vehicle Management Systems, Regenerative Braking Systems. Furthermore, the winners also received a cheque of INR 75,000, INR 50,000 and INR 25,000 respectively for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place holders in each category.
The three day boot camp also included training sessions from companies like Uber, Mathworks, Altair and mentors from iCreate who took the participants through technical specifications of Motor modelling, Green mobility, EV dynamics and architecture, electric motor design and technology development and innovation.
iCreate launched EVangelise, a grand challenge aimed at identifying the next generation of innovators in the electric vehicle sub-components segment. Planned in three stages over a period of seven months, EVangelise is targeted at startups, college students, research institutions, independent innovators and EV enthusiasts, with revolutionary innovations in sub-components used in 2W & 3W electric vehicles.
This event has been conceptualised to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country with sophisticated, energy-efficient and sustainable transportation solutions for the Indian market, thus aligning with India's 2030 EV ambitions of having 80% of two- and three-wheeler sales as electric vehicles.
iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is an autonomous centre of excellence of the Government of Gujarat and is India's largest institution for transforming startups based on tech innovation into successful businesses. Located in a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus at Dev Dholera in Ahmedabad, till date it has supported over 395 innovations and 30+ patents with a 'high-touch, entrepreneur-first' model, connecting them with mentors, markets and money. Embedded systems and IoT are a focus area for iCreate, in domains like electric vehicles, agritech, smart cities, healthtech, industrial automation, renewable energy, among others. It is home to Cisco's largest Innovation Lab in India, and has partnerships with leading institutions in the US, Israel and other countries.
To know more, please visit: (https://www.icreate.org.in)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor