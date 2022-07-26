iCubesWire expands Influencer Marketing with Flipkart and 6 other wins

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/TPT): iCubesWire, a Gurgaon-based integrated Digital Marketing Agency, has won several influencer marketing accounts in the last three months. A few of the major accounts bagged are Flipkart, Adani, Cleartrip, and Healthkart.

iCubesWire has been heavily investing into Influencer Marketing and has secured engagements with Blue Heaven, Mudrex, Vega, Healthkart to manager their advocacy programs. The team credits the wins to its unique and personalized approach toward each brand with cutting-edge technology and curated content strategy.

With more than 50,000 influencers signed up with iCubesWire across mainstream categories such as lifestyle, technology, fashion, and travel to niche categories such as luxury, healthcare, architecture and more, iCubesWire's Influencer Marketing wing caters to a diverse genre of customers.

Commenting on the association, Gaurav Deshpande, Brand Manager, Mobiles, Flipkart, says, "iCubesWire is our trusted Influencer Marketing partner. The team's collaborative approach and responsiveness to our needs have helped us deliver well-planned campaigns successfully. The team has become our invaluable partner in creating brand awareness through Influencer and PR campaigns."

Speaking on the win, Sahil Chopra, Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, says, "When a customer chooses a brand over another, it's because they relate to it. We always strive to create a unique experience for our clients. Our Influencer Marketing team approaches each brief from a fresh perspective and works toward adding value to the brand. We hope to grow our team, strengthen our relationship with our clients, and welcome more onboard."

iCubesWire recently collaborated with top publishers from the lifestyle sector for the exclusive launch of Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart. The agency also led the awareness campaign for Cleartrip's Tatkaal initiative and partnered with several publishers from the branding and aviation sector.

