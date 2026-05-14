VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: IDFC FIRST Bank unveiled the FD-backed Business Multiplier Metal Credit Card for founders, entrepreneurs and business owners. Designed to support everyday operational needs, the premium metal card displays both the business name and the cardholder's name, reinforcing its business use. With a dedicated credit limit for business expenses, the Business Multiplier Credit Card can help keep business and personal spend separate. It can be used across a wide range of expenses including office supplies, digital marketing spends, SaaS subscriptions, business travel, equipment purchases, inventory procurement, international vendor payments, and employee reimbursements. Backed by assured credit limits linked to Fixed Deposits, along with rewards on key business categories, real-time visibility into spending, and zero forex markup on international transactions, the card helps businesses manage cash flow more efficiently, improve expense tracking, and build a stronger credit profile over time.

Key benefits designed to support business growth 1. Flexible credit for business cash flow - Up to 45 days interest-free credit, followed by a market-leading 1% monthly interest rate for balances carried forward. 2. Huge savings on forex with 0% Forex Markup and Interest-Free Global ATM cash access. There is no longer a need to carry foreign currency notes and travel cards. 3. Accelerated rewards on business expenses - up to 10 reward points for every ₹200 spent on key business categories. 4. Hyper-accelerated rewards on travel- Exclusive access to highly rewarding IDFC FIRST travel ecosystem offering bonus rewards value-back of 7.5% on hotels and 4.4% on flights.

5. Pay by Rewards for all online purchase. 6. 8 Complimentary Lounge access every year for domestic and international travel on minimum spends of ₹20,000 in the previous calendar month 7. Travel Protection: A dedicated ₹25,000 Trip Cancellation Cover twice a year 8. Pay vendors seamlessly using UPI with built-in UPI feature 9. Premium Metal card for businesses reflecting the stature of founders and owners. 10. Complete visibility and control on team spending Issue employee cards with spending controls and track all expenses through a single consolidated statement. 11. Full credit limit equal to Fixed Deposit value with 100% credit limit against Fixed Deposit. 12. Instantly increase your credit limit anytime by creating and linking a Fixed Deposit through the IDFC FIRST Bank app

Available against a Fixed Deposit starting ₹50,000, this premium metal card carries a joining fee of ₹1,000 and an annual fee of ₹1,000. The annual fee is waived upon annual spends of ₹5 lakhs. Speaking on the launch, Mr. Shirish Bhandari, Head - Credit Cards, FASTag & Loyalty at IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "Many growth-stage businesses still rely on debit or retail cards for operational spending. The FD-backed Business Multiplier Metal Credit Card gives them a purpose-built alternative - flexible access to working capital, zero forex markup for global payments, rewards on everyday business spends, and the confidence of a premium metal form factor as they scale."

How to apply: Eligible customers can apply through the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app or https://www.idfcfirst.bank.in/credit-card/business-multiplier-credit-card About the Bank 1. Vision: To build a world-class Bank in India, founded with principles of Ethical, Digital, and Social Good Banking. 2. Scale: IDFC FIRST Bank is one of India's fast-growing private banks, building its UI, UX, and tech stack like a fintech. As of March 31, 2026, the Bank serves 38 million customers, with a customer business of Rs. 5,74,731 crore ($62.9b) comprising customer deposits of ₹2,84,453 crore ($31.1b) and loans & advances of ₹2,90,278 crore ($31.8b). Customer deposits grew 17.3% YoY and loans 20.0% YoY. We reach over 60,000 cities, towns, and villages, operate through 1,147 branches.

3. Scope: We are a universal Bank offering complete range of services, including Retail, MSME, Rural, Startups, Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Credit Cards, Wealth Management, Deposits, Government Banking, Working Capital, Trade Finance, and Treasury solutions. 4. Ethical Banking: We are committed to doing right even when customers are not watching. We have simplified descriptions, calculations, and legal jargon to avoid confusing customers. 5. Digital Banking: The Bank's modern technology stack delivers high-quality services across all channels like mobile, branch, internet banking, call centers and relationship managers. Built on cloud-native, API-led, microservices architecture, supported with data, analytics, AI, and fine aesthetics, we strive to deliver fintech-grade experiences on banking platform.

6. Social Good: We work for society. We have impacted over 40 million lives including 3.6 million women entrepreneurs. We have financed over 7.5 million lifestyle improvement loans (for laptops, washing machines, refrigerators etc. that enhance the quality of life of middle class), 2.5 lakh electric 2W and 3W vehicles, 2.7 lakh water, sanitation, and hygiene loans, 2 million livelihood (cattle) loans, and 300,000+ SMEs. On deposits, we provide access of premium investment research, which is usually reserved for the wealthy, even to those holding balances as low as ₹5,000. Our ESG scores are high and improving. 7. Customer Friendly Banking: We make banking easy by having a customer first approach. We have waived fees on 36 essential savings account services which are commonly charged in the market, the first and only bank in India to do so. We create "pull" products that customers actively seek out.

8. Governance: We adhere to regulatory guidelines in letter and spirit and actively work with regulators to make things better. We take pride in maintaining highest levels of corporate governance. 9. Shareholders: We are building a well-diversified universal banking portfolio designed to deliver consistent ROE of 16%+. 10. Employees: IDFC FIRST Bank is designed to be a happy place to work, with cutting-edge roles, meaningful growth opportunities, and a culture of meritocracy. Compensation is healthy, efforts are recognized, and employees experience the pride and excitement of creating a world-class Bank in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)