IELTSMaterial Global Immigration Services (GIS) becomes one of the top Canada PR platforms

With borders opening up globally over the last few months, IELTSMaterial Global Immigration Services (GIS) has now become one of the leading Canada Permanent Residency application processing platforms in India.

IELTSMaterial now boasts of over half a million monthly users on the platform, fighting for the top spot with YAxis for most number of Canada PRs processed.

"Just like IELTMaterial is one of the top destinations for live IELTS online learning globally, our immigration services vertical has experienced phenomenal growth and is now the preferred choice of thousands of applicants across India. We process hundreds of Canada PR applications monthly with unprecedented success rates in terms of acceptance across Express Entry and PNP programs. Canada is inviting 1M+ applicants by 2023 and we endeavor to be one of the top enablers for our users to help them fulfill their immigration dreams," said Divyansh Chaudhari, COO of IELTSMaterial Global Immigration Services.

IELTSMaterial GIS is disrupting the Canada Permanent Residency and immigration market using a technology first approach, wherein candidates can know their real time application status transparently through a highly interactive dashboard. The immigration market gets a bad rap since it is currently dominated by offline consultants who are known to overpromise, but finally whose claims rarely materialise.

Acceptance rates at IELTSMaterial are at least 3 times the offline market thanks to their IELTS first approach. IELTS, which is an english language proficiency testing exam, is one of the major factors which can help a candidate increase their CRS (a score used by Canadian Govt. to evaluate candidates) score by almost 50 points and that's where IELTSMaterial feels they have a huge edge over others; making them India's most loved IELTS plus Canada PR platforms.

Despite superior outcomes and a great candidate experience, where an average Canada PR processing fee is typically over a lac, with no guarantees of a positive result, IELTSMaterial GIS is able offer the same product at a much lower price point, thanks to a completely technology enabled process, passing all monetary benefits to the users. IELTSMaterial GIS aims to bring technology, transparency and professionalism to this market.

"For long students and aspiring immigration candidates have been taken for a ride and we'll do whatever it takes to make sure this stops. Every product feature ensures this. We are very sure that in 2 years, 50% of the applicants in India will process their applications through us," adds Divyansh.

As the Indian economy keeps growing, the aspirations of the rising middle class for global education and immigration are also anticipated to grow at an unprecedented pace. It will be interesting to see how technology companies like IELTSMaterial GIS capture this growing need to enable people to fulfill their dreams of moving abroad.

