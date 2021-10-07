iEnergizer awarded 'BPO Organization of the Year Award' at Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): iEnergizer, a leading global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services company based in Noida, has been declared a winner in the 2021 edition of Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards, supported by World HRD Congress.
BPO Organization of the Year Award celebrates companies that provide a superior level of services.
The company has been hailed as BPO Organization of the Year in large company tier due to the outstanding customer service it has offered throughout the highly challenging 2020. iEnergizer has shown a strong performance in the customer service department throughout the last couple of years, with the Company's client reporting a highly satisfactory experience.
This achievement is a direct consequence of the company's commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and support for all its clients. "For all its challenges, 2020 proved to be a fantastic year for iEnergizer, a year in which we strived to deliver elite customer service and value every single day," said iEnergizer's Chief Operating Officer, Adarsh Kumar, "We have always embraced a customer-first philosophy and winning this award is a sign of our ability to continuously to do so, even in the face of the harshest market conditions."
iEnergizer is a global player in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services and solution provider for the organization of all sizes. With constantly growing team made by the company's expertise in managing distributed teams, has helped in building a solid reputation as custom solutions provider with superior customer services.
The BPO Organization of the Year is granted by a panel of experienced judges that evaluates each nomination's value and relevance as well as their performance according to a proprietary and unique scoring system by the World HRD Congress & CMO Asia.
This award is yet another accolade for iEnergizer in 2021, a year that already saw the company being recognized for Excellence in Outsourcing by the National Awards, in their 7th edition.
This strong going for the year is a continuation of the incredible successful 2020-2021, in which the company was awarded multiple accolades by clients.
iEnergizer has significant experience in providing world-class omnichannel customer service as well as technical support services to Fortune 500 partners who are working to disrupt their respective industries. We have over 20 years of experience, integrated into our contact center services that support the entire customer lifecycle.
The highly trained 20000 plus resource, spread over 8 delivery centers, provide services to over 70 partners in various business verticals. By combining high quality people with state-of-the-art technology and proven business methodologies, iEnergizer collaborates with partners to help them excel in their respective industries, while maximizing their customers' lifetime value.
For more information, please visit (https://www.ienergizer.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
