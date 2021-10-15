IESA's Vision Summit 2021 #VS2021 to focus on India's accelerated ESDM growth in the coming decade

You would like to read
- MIT FuSE - MIT-ADT university celebrates National Teachers Day with workshop on Artificial Intelligence for teachers & faculty members
- SATYA MicroCapital appoints Former Executive Director of RBI, Deepali Pant Rajeev Joshi as Independent Director
- Apeiron Techno Ventures in talks with Applied Materials, Inc. to realize India's prolonged dream for semi-conductor chip fabrication
- Renowned dental materials manufacturer Prevest DenPro Limited's IPO to open on BSE SME platform on 15th Sept
- DNC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd continues expansion in the Middle East, opens its regional headquarters in Dubai and Oman
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), India's leading industry association for ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sector, has announced its flagship event, Vision Summit 2021, from October 18 - 21, 2021.
The 16th edition of this annual event will feature a power packed line-up of global leaders, experts, strategists, and policy makers. The summit will act as the platform where the industry leaders & policy makers will share their perspectives on the defining decade of growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry by exploring & leveraging megatrends.
This year's Vision Summit 2021 #VS2021 theme is 'India's Accelerated ESDM Growth: The Defining Decade.' The four-day summit will focus on critical topics like strengthening the fabless design ecosystem; semiconductors supply chain challenges & opportunities; India's ESDM roadmap for next decade; nurturing the start-up and MSME ecosystem and focusing on contributions by women leaders of the ESDM sector.
The Vision Summit 2021 will be inaugurated by the Honourable Finance Minister of India Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman along with few of the senior most policymakers from the Central and State Ministry and electronics leaders from across the globe.
K Krishna Moorthy, President and CEO , IESA, said, "The annual flagship event - the IESA Vision Summit is round the corner. IESA is India's ESDM Leadership & Knowledge Partner, and we in IESA believe that this is the defining decade for India's accelerated ESDM growth which will contribute to about 10% of the country's GDP by the turn of this decade. The event has already assumed the marquee status with top policymakers and global thought leaders partaking as speakers over the years. With the pandemic making live conferences almost impossible, we are putting our best foot forward to bring a virtual/hybrid summit this year. We are working closely with the Government of India in many of its initiatives like PLI, CHIMS, and NFSM. IESA is also the ESDM knowledge partner for many states and our 3 reports - the ESDM market and opportunity report, the readiness of the states to drive ESDM growth, and the Semiconductor manufacturing supply chain opportunities for India will be the highlight of this year's summit."
Rajeev Khushu, Chairman of IESA, added, "The ESDM industry in the country has been moving at an accelerated pace driven by the 'Make in India' for the world spirit. Electronic production is currently contributing 3.3% to the economy with a potential to reach US$410 Bn by 2025. At IESA, we are committed to growing the fabless start-up ecosystem and create 10 lakh jobs over the next five years. It's our endeavour to support the creation of IP in India and support manufacturing to make the country the next destination for a vibrant design-led manufacturing hub. While we work closely towards India realizing the vision of a robust FAB ecosystem locally, we are also exploring the huge opportunity for India to start supplying processed raw materials to global fabs and ATMP's and thereby expanding opportunities for equipment spares, services, materials & minerals industry in India."
The speaker line-up comprises Indian and international industry leaders & Policy makers who will share their thoughts on promoting India's next phase of ESDM growth. The distinguished group of speakers who have been invited at Vision Summit 2021 #VS2021, includes:
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India
Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka
Piyush Goel, Minister for Industries and Commerce
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics & IT Government of India
Rajeev Chandrashekar, Minister of State for Electronics & IT
K.T. Rama Rao, Hon. Minister for IT, Govt. of Telangana
Gautam Reddy, Minister for Industries, Government of Andhra Pradesh
Ajay Kumar Sawhney, Secretary, Minister for Electronics & IT Government of India
Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary, Minister for Electronics & IT Government of India
Naresh Pal Gangwar, Secretary, IT Rajasthan
Manoj Mishra, IT Secretary, Govt. of Odisha
V.K. Saraswat, Member, Niti Aayog
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT, Govt. of Telangana
Ajai Chowdhry, Founder HCL, Chairman, Board of Governors IIT Patna, Chairman of the Board ESSCI
Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron
Ron Lee, Vice President, Samsung
Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI
Imberman Erez, Vice President, Tower Semiconductor
Rangesh Raghavan, CVP & GM, Lam Research
Suket Singhal, Group CEO, Secure Meters Ltd.
Swapna Gupta, Director, Qualcomm Ventures
Sumedha Limaye, Sr. Director, Intel
Jaya Singh, Director, Texas Instruments
Daisy Chitillapilliy, President, Cisco
Rituparna Mandal, GM, MediaTek
Atul Lall, Managing Director, Dixon
John Chambers, Founder and CEO, jc2 Ventures
Raghib Hussain, President, Marvell
Ron Martino, Executive Vice President and General Manager - Edge Processing Semiconductors
Lip Bu Tan, CEO of Cadence Design Systems and Chairman of Walden International
Raja Manickam, CEO - OSAT, Tata Electronics
Krishna Bodanapu Reddy, MD & CEO, Cyient Technologies
Ritu Favre, EVP & GM, National Instruments
Santosh Kumar, Managing Director, Texas Instruments
Vivek Sharma, Vice President, STMicro
Anasua Bhowmik, AMD Fellow
Supria Dhanda, Country Head, Western Digital Panelists
Additionally, during the Summit, the Women Leader in the ESDM industry will be celebrated and the industry as whole will recognize the contributions made by them.
For more information about the Vision Summit 2021, please visit (https://iesavisionsummit.com)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor