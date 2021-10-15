IESA's Vision Summit 2021 #VS2021 to focus on India's accelerated ESDM growth in the coming decade

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), India's leading industry association for ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sector, has announced its flagship event, Vision Summit 2021, from October 18 - 21, 2021.

The 16th edition of this annual event will feature a power packed line-up of global leaders, experts, strategists, and policy makers. The summit will act as the platform where the industry leaders & policy makers will share their perspectives on the defining decade of growth of the electronics and semiconductor industry by exploring & leveraging megatrends.

This year's Vision Summit 2021 #VS2021 theme is 'India's Accelerated ESDM Growth: The Defining Decade.' The four-day summit will focus on critical topics like strengthening the fabless design ecosystem; semiconductors supply chain challenges & opportunities; India's ESDM roadmap for next decade; nurturing the start-up and MSME ecosystem and focusing on contributions by women leaders of the ESDM sector.

The Vision Summit 2021 will be inaugurated by the Honourable Finance Minister of India Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman along with few of the senior most policymakers from the Central and State Ministry and electronics leaders from across the globe.

K Krishna Moorthy, President and CEO , IESA, said, "The annual flagship event - the IESA Vision Summit is round the corner. IESA is India's ESDM Leadership & Knowledge Partner, and we in IESA believe that this is the defining decade for India's accelerated ESDM growth which will contribute to about 10% of the country's GDP by the turn of this decade. The event has already assumed the marquee status with top policymakers and global thought leaders partaking as speakers over the years. With the pandemic making live conferences almost impossible, we are putting our best foot forward to bring a virtual/hybrid summit this year. We are working closely with the Government of India in many of its initiatives like PLI, CHIMS, and NFSM. IESA is also the ESDM knowledge partner for many states and our 3 reports - the ESDM market and opportunity report, the readiness of the states to drive ESDM growth, and the Semiconductor manufacturing supply chain opportunities for India will be the highlight of this year's summit."

Rajeev Khushu, Chairman of IESA, added, "The ESDM industry in the country has been moving at an accelerated pace driven by the 'Make in India' for the world spirit. Electronic production is currently contributing 3.3% to the economy with a potential to reach US$410 Bn by 2025. At IESA, we are committed to growing the fabless start-up ecosystem and create 10 lakh jobs over the next five years. It's our endeavour to support the creation of IP in India and support manufacturing to make the country the next destination for a vibrant design-led manufacturing hub. While we work closely towards India realizing the vision of a robust FAB ecosystem locally, we are also exploring the huge opportunity for India to start supplying processed raw materials to global fabs and ATMP's and thereby expanding opportunities for equipment spares, services, materials & minerals industry in India."

The speaker line-up comprises Indian and international industry leaders & Policy makers who will share their thoughts on promoting India's next phase of ESDM growth. The distinguished group of speakers who have been invited at Vision Summit 2021 #VS2021, includes:

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka

Piyush Goel, Minister for Industries and Commerce

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics & IT Government of India

Rajeev Chandrashekar, Minister of State for Electronics & IT

K.T. Rama Rao, Hon. Minister for IT, Govt. of Telangana

Gautam Reddy, Minister for Industries, Government of Andhra Pradesh

Ajay Kumar Sawhney, Secretary, Minister for Electronics & IT Government of India

Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary, Minister for Electronics & IT Government of India

Naresh Pal Gangwar, Secretary, IT Rajasthan

Manoj Mishra, IT Secretary, Govt. of Odisha

V.K. Saraswat, Member, Niti Aayog

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT, Govt. of Telangana

Ajai Chowdhry, Founder HCL, Chairman, Board of Governors IIT Patna, Chairman of the Board ESSCI

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron

Ron Lee, Vice President, Samsung

Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI

Imberman Erez, Vice President, Tower Semiconductor

Rangesh Raghavan, CVP & GM, Lam Research

Suket Singhal, Group CEO, Secure Meters Ltd.

Swapna Gupta, Director, Qualcomm Ventures

Sumedha Limaye, Sr. Director, Intel

Jaya Singh, Director, Texas Instruments

Daisy Chitillapilliy, President, Cisco

Rituparna Mandal, GM, MediaTek

Atul Lall, Managing Director, Dixon

John Chambers, Founder and CEO, jc2 Ventures

Raghib Hussain, President, Marvell

Ron Martino, Executive Vice President and General Manager - Edge Processing Semiconductors

Lip Bu Tan, CEO of Cadence Design Systems and Chairman of Walden International

Raja Manickam, CEO - OSAT, Tata Electronics

Krishna Bodanapu Reddy, MD & CEO, Cyient Technologies

Ritu Favre, EVP & GM, National Instruments

Santosh Kumar, Managing Director, Texas Instruments

Vivek Sharma, Vice President, STMicro

Anasua Bhowmik, AMD Fellow

Supria Dhanda, Country Head, Western Digital Panelists

Additionally, during the Summit, the Women Leader in the ESDM industry will be celebrated and the industry as whole will recognize the contributions made by them.

For more information about the Vision Summit 2021, please visit (https://iesavisionsummit.com)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)