IET India's Chennai Local Network to host the NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2020

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1(ANI/NewsVoir): From 2-4 October, 2020, IET India's Chennai Local Network will locally host the global all-virtual NASA International Space Apps Challenge. The knowledge partner for the event is Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India. The theme for this year's 48 hour hackathon is - "Take Action". The idea behind this is to remind every problem-solver that they can make a difference, even while working safely from home.

"The IET is delighted to be hosting the NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2020. Its theme of "Take Action" is relevant to the issues of today especially in view of the pandemic. We hope that this challenge will enable participants to develop real solutions to global challenges. We look forward to seeing some innovative solutions that will support global efforts in this area," said Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director of IET India.

"The impact of the global health pandemic has catalysed the need for collective ingenuity in the world right now. International collaboration and sharing of free and open-data to solve challenges that we currently face on Earth and in space is the need of the hour. IET Chennai Local Network welcomes participants from all backgrounds to take part in the challenge," said Dr D Dhanasekaran, Chair - IET India's Chennai Local Network.

"This is the first time IET India's Chennai Local Network is hosting the International Space Apps Challenge in India," says Vivek Vasan, an active volunteer of the IET Chennai Network and Lead for the NASA Space App Challenge. "For participants, this is a great opportunity to make a difference in the field of technology through collaboration and play their role to work towards IET's vision of 'Working to engineer a better world."

For more information about the NASA Space App Challenge, please send an email to: ietclntreasurer@gmail.com.

* We inspire, inform and influence the global engineering community to engineer a better world

* We are a diverse home for engineering and technology intelligence throughout the world. This breadth and depth mean we are uniquely placed to help the sector progress society

* We want to build the profile of engineering and technology to change outdated perceptions and tackle the skills gap. This includes encouraging more women to become engineers and growing the number of engineering apprentices

* Interview opportunities are available with our spokespeople from a range of engineering and technology disciplines including cyber-security, energy, engineering skills, innovation, manufacturing, technology, transport and diversity in engineering

* For more information, please visit www.theiet.org.

Institution of Engineering and Technology - India

The IET office started operations in India in 2006, in Bangalore. Today, we have over 13,000 members and the largest membership base for the IET outside of the UK.

Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub our aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Our strategy is to make a meaningful impact on the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with the industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance.

We want to do this via partnerships with industry, academia and government, focussing on the application of practical skills within both learning & career lifecycles, driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

For more details, please visit india.theiet.org.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)