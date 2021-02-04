IFIM Business School now known as JAGSOM, secures 100% placements for the PGDM 2021 batch

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/Mediawire): IFIM Business School, now rechristened as Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM), has recorded a jump of 12 per cent in the average annual package offered, to Rs 10.21 lac.

IFIM Business School now known as JAGSOM, accredited by AICTE, NBA and AACSB, has successfully completed its campus placements for the Post Graduate Diploma Programme (PGDM), securing 100 per cent placements for its graduating batch of May 2021.

IFIM Business School, now known as JAGSOM beat the MBA placement blues during COVID with more than 70 companies virtually recruiting this year. In addition to the marquee brands like Oracle, KPMG, Grant Thornton, Dell, HDFC, BNY Mellon, EY, Hexaware, IFIM Business School now known as JAGSOM has emerged as a preferred destination for companies, like Numly, OSG, Arcesium, NoPaperForms, Cuemath, Jaro, MetricStream, Scaler, Smart Knower, and several others, this year.

Strengthening its hold on new-age companies, JAGSOM's graduates witnessed a demand for a variety of roles like product management for AI-enabled human resource engagement software, Fintech applications, Digital HR, and Martech.

The average salary in this year's placements drive went up to INR. 10.21 LPA when compared to last year's INR. 9.15 LPA. The average salary for PGDM Marketing graduates was INR. 10.79 LPA and the PGDM Business Analytics graduates was INR. 11.79 LPA. The highest salary package offered to a JAGSOM graduate was INR 16 LPA.

"This year's placement highlight is the significant interest shown by the new-age companies to recruit our students. This goes to prove that despite the COVID-19 crisis, JAGSOM has leveraged the locational dividend of being in the Silicon Valley of India. We are perhaps one of the first Business Schools in the country to introduce a new age curriculum in digital business and getting onboard practising faculty to train our students," said Dr Atish Chattopadhyay (Director, IFIM Business School now known as JAGSOM), on the occasion.

"This year's placement success stands testimony to the relevance of our engagement-driven pedagogy and curriculum. Our award-winning programs like 'Research Incubation', 4 1/2 months long 'Industry Internship Program'; and 'Request For Problem' initiatives where our students solve complex real-life business problems incorporate, Super Specializations programs in Sales and Services, Martech, Fintech, Digital Transformation, Business Analytics, Capital markets, helped our students remain the most contemporary in their knowledge and applications. The messianic zeal and efforts of our faculty and students made this possible," added Dr Atish Chattopadhyay.

Priyanka Saraswat (Head-Student Placement Committee, IFIM Business School now known as JAGSOM) commented, "Our super-specialization program sets us apart in the race today. This helped me crack the interview with Arcesium, a sought-after new age Fintech company."

Admissions to various undergraduate and post graduate programs are now open. https://jagsom.com/admissions/postgraduate/ Click Here to Apply for JAGSOM's PGDM Programs

2.https://jagsom.com/admissions/undergraduate/ Click Here to Apply for JAGSOM's BBA Program

3. Call on (+91) 9513247804 for more information.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)