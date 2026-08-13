PRNewswire Gift City (Gujarat) [India], August 13: Nexent Capital IFSC Private Limited ("Nexent Capital"), the GIFT City-based arm of U.S.-based Nexent Capital Management, today announced that it has received formal registration from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to operate as an Investment Banker within India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). The registration was granted on July 31, 2026, under the IFSCA (Capital Market Intermediaries) Regulations, 2025, enabling the firm to undertake regulated investment banking activities from GIFT City. With this registration, Nexent Capital is authorized to undertake a broad range of investment banking activities permitted under the CMI Regulations, including managing initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on public offerings (FPOs), SPAC listings, secondary listings, depository receipt issuances, debt capital market transactions, and other capital market advisory mandates within GIFT City's regulatory framework.

Commenting on the development, Abhimanyu Tyagi, Director, Nexent Capital IFSC Private Limited, said, "This registration marks an important milestone for Nexent Capital. It enables us to help international companies access global capital through GIFT City while strengthening India's position as a global financial centre. We look forward to supporting innovative, high-growth businesses as they leverage GIFT City's evolving capital markets ecosystem." The registration comes as GIFT City continues to strengthen its position as a gateway for global capital markets, offering international companies an alternative venue to access investors through India's IFSC ecosystem. Leveraging its newly acquired license, Nexent Capital plans to expand its cross-border investment banking platform by supporting high-growth companies, particularly from the United States and Europe, seeking capital-raising and listing opportunities through GIFT City's exchanges.

The firm currently has an active pipeline of companies across high-growth sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Data Centers, Quantum Computing, Space Technology, and Energy. Through its investment banking platform, Nexent Capital aims to provide end-to-end advisory services, ranging from transaction structuring and listing readiness to execution and post-listing capital markets support. About Nexent Capital: Nexent Capital is a financial services firm specializing in investment banking, financial advisory, alternative asset management, and institutional equities. With offices in San Francisco, California, and GIFT City, Gujarat, the firm provides strategic capital market solutions to entrepreneurs, growth-stage businesses, and institutional clients, supported by cross-border expertise and a global network. http://nexentcap.com/

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