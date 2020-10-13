IFSEC India and OSH India Virtual Expos propel the Security, surveillance and occupational health & safety industries to a new high

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B exhibition organiser, concluded the second editions of IFSEC India Virtual Expo and OSH India Virtual Expo on a successful note.

The virtual shows brought together 5075 domestic and internationally buyers from 38 countries such as Australia, England, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and globally renowned brands, key government officials, consultants, and business experts under one platform, to discuss global best practices and seek solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in the security, surveillance and occupational health and safety domains.

These digital events were a part of the Informa Markets in India's Super September- Virtual B2B celebration, a powerful array of 6 digital expos in 6 key verticals in the month of September 2020. The initiative of the Virtual B2B Celebrations will help the relevant communities, and businesses overcome the limitations of lockdown, achieve business goals and provide a powerful edge as the economy readies itself to get back on track.

The inauguration of the IFSEC Virtual Expo was marked by the presence of Chief Guest: Satyajeet Rajan, IAS, Addl Chief Secy, Labour, Skills & Excise, Govt. of Kerala; Guest of Honour: Rajan Medhekar, IPS (Retd), Former Director General, National Security Guards; Special Guest: Mike Hurst, CPP, Director, International Foundation for Protection Officers, UK; whereas the OSH India Virtual expo was inaugurated by Guest of Honour: Dr C Lakshmi Prasad, Additional Director of Fire Services, Telangana; Dr S K Raut, National President, Indian Association for Occupational Health; Hemant Sapra, President, Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association along with Pankaj Jain, Group Director - Security, Safety and Facilities Portfolio, Informa Markets in India and Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India; OSH India.

"In the age of smart technology and budget constraints, digital transformations, refurbishing of the security strategy and discussion about the measures to improve occupational health and safety have been the need of the hour in the professional establishments. Moreover, they continue to face bottlenecks associated with enabling a remote workforce, a significant percentage of whom have dealt with stress, overcoming supply chain disruption, or embracing new digital platforms," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, while speaking at the successful conclusion of IFSCE India and OSH India Virtual Expos.

"The Security market is expected to grow at a 4.3 per cent CAGR globally by 2025 which will be fueled by creation of additional infrastructure like industrial complexes, public infrastructure, residential complexes, etc. and the humungous opportunity presented by government initiatives like 'Smart Cities' and 'Make in India'. Also, it is important to spread awareness in focused areas such as occupational safety and health for working women, people working at heights or working with hazardous substances, workplace ergonomics, and very significantly, employee wellness when morale is at a low in the ongoing pandemic," Yogesh Mudras added.

"IFSEC India and OSH India be it offline or virtual have been established for professionals in the safety and security space across the globe. Our second tow-day virtual editions attracted over xx relevant buyers and visitors for the expo and attendees for the conference altogether from over xx countries. The shows have also been significant contributors to our Super September - Virtual B2B Celebrations initiative that has catered to different industries and target buyer communities to amplify business opportunities," he further added.

IFSEC India Virtual Expo at a glance

Supported by key associations like the ASIS Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Chapters, OSAC Delhi and Mumbai Chapters, IISSM and GACS, the 2nd edition of the IFSEC India Virtual Expo, by the organiser of the International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) India Expo -- South Asia's largest security, civil protection and fire safety show-brought together renowned brands, consultants, business experts and key Government officials pertaining to the safety and security under a common virtual platform.

It included a range of products and technologies pertaining to Surveillance, Identity Management, Intrusion Control, IP Video Surveillance management Software, Storage Solutions, Unified Communications, Digital Signages, Access Control, Parking Automation, Perimeter Protection, IoT, Home Security and Integrated solutions for Safe Cities for the end users ,channel partners and Solution Providers The virtual expo was marked by brands like Prama Hikvision, HID, Western Digital, Milestone systems as Platinum Partners, Genetec & Globus Infocom as Gold partners, eSSL & Matrix Comsec as exhibit partners.

The IFSEC virtual expo comprised of a two-day knowledge forum that witnessed discussions on topics such as - 'Secure Communication Trends in Access Control Industry'; The New Normal in Security and the Crucial Role Played by Technology'; 'Emerging Technologies in Security Systems'; Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in Corporate Security, Safety and Loss Prevention'; 'Preparing for tomorrow's normal in today's workplaces'; amongst others

The conference was marked by the presence of renowned industry experts such as Shiv Khera, Educator, Business consultant, Author ; Rajan Medhekar, IPS (Retd), Former Director General, National Security Guards; Cleo Paskal, Non-Resident Senior Fellow for the Indo-Pacific, Foundation for Defense of Democracies; Harendra Bana, Associate Director - Global Security, PepsiCo India; Vivek Prakash, VP - Corporate Security, Goldman Sachs and Chairman ASIS Bangalore Chapte.

OSH India Virtual Expo at a glance

Supported by International Power Access Federation ( IPAF ), the OSH Virtual expo, from the organiser of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) India Expo, South Asia's largest show catering to the occupational safety and health industry, and OSH South India, brought together renowned brands, such as Ansell India Protective Products Private Limited and ID Overseas Private Limited as Gold Partners ; DuPont, Hindsiam Protective Equipment LLP, JLG, Tara Lohia Pvt. Ltd, Venus Safety & Health Pvt Ltd as Silver Partners; Ketty Apparels, Magnum Health & Safety Pvt. Ltd, NIST Institute Pvt Ltd, Reflectosafe, Teijin India Pvt. Ltd, Torpedo Shoes India Pvt. Ltd as Exhibit Partners.

The products at the expo comprised hard hat, goggles, gloves, masks, safety shoes, fire and gas detection or protection, safety signage, respiratory protection, fall prevention accessories and height safety products, safety accessories and work wear.

With office employees returning to their workplace post the unlock 4.0 , occupational safety and health in India continues to be tough task. OSH India Virtual Expo decrypted relevant insights through its power packed conference with renowned International speakers, and product showcase and workshops by leading brands.

The subjects on focus at the conference were: 'The Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Safety of Global Workforce'; 'Differences between Compliance and Getting Certified'; 'Lessons from Lockdown - How to stay resilient in times of crisis'; and 'Hazard Identification and Risk Control: Strategies for Successful Accident Prevention', among others.

Some of the key speakers at the conference will include Dr S K Raut, National President, Indian Association for Occupational Health; Dr Sean Young, Workplace Health Without Borders-UK; Birendra Verma, Joint President and Group Head Safety, Adani Group and Dr Aniruddha Agnihotri, Environmental Sustainability, Health & Safety, Tata Consultancy Services.

Industry speak at the IFSEC India and OSH India Virtual expos:

"This is the first year that we have participated in IFSEC - India. It was an impressive and well balance virtual trade show with the mix of panel and eminent speakers in the areas of Physical Security. It has also given us the platform to showcase our technologies and enabled us to keep engaged with our customers and foster new partnerships," said Anand Thirunagari, Country Manager, India, Genetec Inc.

"The threat environment is becoming diverse, diffused, intense and complex. The future of corporate security would be less human dependent; more business-focused, tech-enabled, intel-led, process-oriented and cost-conscious. Intelligent, predictive and contactless technologies will gain ground," said S M Kumar, Co-founder & MD, MitKat Advisory.

"There is great potential for the security industry right now. With so many areas where security technology could enable business in this new environment, it is certain to evolve at a very fast pace and it is for us security professionals to ensure we keep up with changing times!" said Vivek Prakash, VP - Corporate Security, Goldman Sachs and Chairman ASIS Bangalore Chapter.

"Epidemics and pandemics have been threatening mankind again and again but at the same time we are learning new ways of fighting and managing such unexpected challenges. Technology is available with us and it is an ideal time when all of us need it the most. I am thankful and congratulate OSH India for using such a strong platform of digital technology for spreading awareness on HSE," said Suvek Salankar, Head- Fire & Safety, Rustomjee Constructions.

"Torpedo shoes is one of the leading manufacturers & exporter of leather & industrial safety footwear. We found OSH India virtual expo as a new trend and an excellent opportunity to reach our valuable customers. It was great connecting platform to showcase our latest launches as well as to understand need and requirement of the market," said Rehan Ajmal , Director , Torpedo Shoes Pvt Ltd.

