PNN New Delhi [India], April 14: The second edition of the India & International Cake Magazine Awards (IICMA) 2026 concluded on a high note in New Delhi, positioning the capital as a vibrant meeting point for the global cake artist community. The evening, held at Bel-La Monde Hotel, brought together leading cake artists, National and International judges, and industry professionals, further cementing India's growing influence in the international edible arts space. With over 40 awards presented across diverse categories, the awards celebrated excellence spanning cake artistry, wedding cakes, sugar art, and emerging segments, recognising both established names and rising talent. What set the evening apart was its ability to seamlessly bring together home bakers, independent creators, and globally acclaimed artists on one stage, creating a rare, inclusive ecosystem within the industry.

Conceptualised by internationally acclaimed cake artist Tina Scott Parashar, IICMA continues to bridge Indian talent with global benchmarks. Building on the momentum of its debut edition, the 2026 awards saw increased international participation and a stronger emphasis on credibility, backed by a structured and unbiased evaluation process. Among the top honours, the Global Excellence Award was presented to Edna and Vanik of Enamor Cake, while the India Excellence Award was awarded to Rumana Jaseel. Alena Ujshag was recognised as Global Sugar Artisan Extraordinaire, and Samie J Ramachandran received the Sugar Artisan Extraordinaire India title. Megha Kwatra Madan was honoured as Best Teacher, while Zareen Shaukat Shaikh and Rushina Mehrotra were recognised for their work in pastry and celebration cake artistry. The awards also marked a first for the industry by recognising cake content creators at both India and international levels, with Diya Pal awarded Cake Content Creator India and Lara Mason recognised as Cake Content Creator International, along with several other awardees across categories.

The event featured a distinguished panel of international guests and expert judges, including David Close (UK), Kelly Jane (UK), Alena Ujshag (Ukraine), Mariya Ozturk (Turkey), Lucie Charvatova (Czech Republic), Edna and Vanik of Enamor Cake (Armenia/Iran), and Larysa Rybchuk (Ukraine), bringing diverse global perspectives to the judging process. Speaking at the event, Tina Scott Parashar, Founder and Editor of India & International Cake Magazine, said, "IICMA was created with a clear vision to build a platform in India that reflects global industry standards while remaining accessible to artists at every level. The response this year has been extremely encouraging and reinforces the importance of creating spaces that prioritise merit, visibility, and meaningful opportunities for artists."

Designed as a large-format live experience, the evening stood out for its high-energy format, strong visual presentation, and a sense of community that extended beyond competition. The platform brought together participants from across experience levels, connecting them with global peers while fostering recognition and industry engagement. The awards were presented by Achyutam, with Rainbow Dust as the Powered by Partner, Unox as the Signature Partner, and Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) as the Knowledge Partner. Big FM joined as the Radio Partner, while D'licious Magazine came on board as the Print Media Partner. The event was further supported by Platinum partners Fab flavours, Packing Packers, Arife Lamoulde, and Catch Spices; Gold partners Omkraft, Madhav Enterprises, and The Cake Decor; Silver partners Malas, Wow Decoratives, and School of Bakery & Culinary Art (SBCA); along with gift sponsors Bakersville, Megha Kwatra Madan, and Tasty Crafts, all of whom played an integral role in bringing the platform to life.

Over the years, IICMA has evolved into an important platform for a rapidly growing community of home bakers, small businesses, and professional cake artists who often operate without access to larger industry networks. By combining international exposure with a credible evaluation process, the platform continues to open new avenues for recognition and growth. The India & International Cake Magazine Awards continues to establish itself as a credible and inclusive platform that recognises excellence while strengthening connections between Indian and international cake artists, further contributing to the global evolution of the industry. India & International Cake Magazine is a global platform dedicated to showcasing cake artists and edible art from India and around the world. Through its growing community and initiatives, it promotes talent, encourages skill development, and builds meaningful connections within the global cake industry.

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