PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: IIFL Capital Services Limited (https://www.iiflcapital.com) today announced the launch of its next-generation algorithmic trading platform. The platform offers access to more than 100 ready-made exchange-approved algorithmic trading strategies, making sophisticated trading tools accessible to a wider investor base.

Algorithmic trading has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in global capital markets, driven by advances in technology, data analytics and automation. In India, increasing regulatory clarity and growing investor adoption are accelerating the shift towards systematic and rules-based trading approaches.

Commenting on the launch, Rachit Mehta, Head of Products and Platform, IIFL Capital, said:

"For over three decades, IIFL has been at the forefront of innovation in India's financial services industry. From pioneering digital investing solutions to building cutting-edge trading infrastructure, technology has been central to our growth journey. The launch of our Algo Marketplace marks another important milestone in that evolution."