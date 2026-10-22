PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: IIFL Capital Asset Management Limited, the Asset Management arm of IIFL Capital, today announced that the IIFL Late-Stage Private Equity Fund, the maiden fund of its private equity platform, achieved its first close on 15 September 2026 with aggregate capital commitments of ~ ₹500 crore. The Fund invests in scaled-up, profitable Indian enterprises that are preparing to list on the public markets in the near term. The Fund is targeting a total corpus of ₹1,000 crore, with a greenshoe option of additional ₹1,000 crore. It will remain open for subscription after the first close and aims to reach its final close within the next nine months. A larger corpus allows the Fund to back high-quality companies operating on a scale, in line with its late-stage, pre-IPO strategy.

The Fund is also evaluating a robust pipeline of opportunities, ranging from term sheet negotiations to transactions under diligence. The pipeline is diversified across integrated security-as-a-service, railway and wind energy components, specialty chemicals, defence equipment, IT-enabled services, pre-engineered buildings and consumer technology. The Fund follows a clear mandate focused on scaled businesses nearing a public listing. The fund looks at sectors that envisage growth rate of 15%-18% per annum. The investee company should be amongst the top three-five players in its category, should have an EBITDA of at least ₹75-100 crore at investment with the intention to pursue IPO within three years. The average deal size is expected to be ₹50-100 crore per transaction.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Deepak Mittal, Chief Investment Officer and Head - Private Equity, IIFL Capital Asset Management Limited, said: "The first close marks the point at which this Fund moves from being a proposition to being a portfolio. We are grateful to our investors for their confidence in a volatile global environment. With two high-quality transactions already committed and a live pipeline of seven to eight opportunities, we believe IIFL's capabilities give us a distinct advantage in backing scaled enterprises on their journey to the public markets." The first close comes in the backdrop of India's primary market revival. After a subdued April-June quarter, July and August 2026 together saw 35 mainboard IPOs, and foreign portfolio investors returned as net buyers, including through IPOs. Real GDP grew 7.8% in Q1 FY27, with gross fixed capital formation up 11.9%, supporting the sectors the Fund is targeting.

About IIFL Capital Asset Management Limited IIFL Capital Asset Management Limited (formerly IIFL Securities Alternate Asset Management Limited) is the Investment Manager for Alternative Investment Funds sponsored by IIFL Capital Services Limited. It is registered with SEBI as an Alternative Investment Fund manager (IN/AIF3/19-20/0770, IN/AIF2/21-22/088), Investment Adviser (INA000019956) and Portfolio Manager (INP000009445). Registered office: Ground Floor 01, Hubtown Solaris, Saiwadi, N S Phadke Road, Andheri East, Mumbai 400069. Website: assetmanagement.iiflcapital.com About IIFL Capital Services Ltd IIFL Capital Services Ltd (formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited) (NSE: IIFLCAPS) (BSE: 542773) is one of the key capital market players in the Indian financial services space. IIFL Capital offers broking services, wealth management, financial products distribution, institutional broking, research and investment banking services.

Disclaimer: This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any units of the IIFL Late-Stage Private Equity Fund or any securities. Investments in alternative investment funds are subject to market and other risks, including loss of capital. Investors should read the Private Placement Memorandum, including the risk factors, before investing. Registration granted by SEBI, enlistment with BSE, and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors. Past performance of securities/instruments is not indicative of their future performance.

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