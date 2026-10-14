PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: IIFL Finance, one of India's leading non-banking financial companies, has been recognised among 'Iconic Brands of India 2026' by ET Edge. The honour recognises IIFL Finance's journey in building a household brand in financial services, anchored in trust, transparency and a deep connection with customers across India's towns and villages. Recognition for building one of India's most trusted retail lending brands for unbanked and underbanked customers. Loan AUM of over ₹1.15 lakh crore, served through a network of over 4900 branches. 'Seedhi Baat' - honest, simple and transparent dealing - at the core of the brand.

Founded by Mr Nirmal Jain, IIFL Finance, together with its subsidiaries IIFL Home Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance, offers gold loans, home loans, MSME and business loans, and microfinance to retail customers across India. As of 30 June 2026, its consolidated assets under management stood at ₹1,15,523 crore, up 38% year-on-year, with 96.7% of AUM in its core retail businesses. The company has a wide network of over 4,900 branches and continues to expand deeper into semi-urban and rural India. A household name built on trust In non-banking finance, trust is the deciding factor. A customer pledging the family's gold, or a first-time homebuyer signing a loan agreement, is making a deeply personal decision. IIFL Finance has built its brand around earning that trust, especially among small entrepreneurs, women borrowers and families in smaller towns who have historically had limited access to formal credit.

That approach is captured in the brand's guiding idea, 'Seedhi Baat'. It is not just a slogan but a way of working: honest, simple and transparent, at every branch and on every platform. From clear loan terms to quick disbursals and respectful service, 'Seedhi Baat' has helped IIFL Finance become the lender of first choice for millions of unbanked and underbanked Indians. Speaking on the recognition, Mr Manav Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, IIFL Group said, "This honour belongs to our customers, the small entrepreneurs, homebuyers and families across India's towns and villages who trust us with their dreams every day. When a customer seeks a loan, it is an emotional decision, not just a transaction. Building an iconic brand in financial services means honouring that trust every single time. At IIFL Finance, 'Seedhi Baat' is not just a slogan. It is how we work: honest, simple and transparent, at every branch and on every platform. We are increasingly using AI to make every customer interaction faster, simpler and more personal, while keeping the human touch that our customers value."

Mr Sourav Mishra, Head of Corporate Communications, IIFL Group added, "This recognition also belongs to our employees, whose straightforward, transparent and supportive approach makes IIFL Finance the lender of first choice for so many unbanked and underbanked Indians. In a sector where reputation is built one customer at a time, our people are our strongest brand ambassadors. We thank ET Edge for this honour and remain committed to communicating with the same clarity and honesty that our customers experience at our branches." About IIFL Finance IIFL Finance Limited (NSE: IIFL) (BSE: 532636) is one of India's leading non-banking financial companies. Together with its subsidiaries IIFL Home Finance Limited and IIFL Samasta Finance Limited, it offers a wide range of loans, including gold loans, home loans, business loans and loans against property, MSME finance and microfinance, with a focus on underserved and underbanked customers. Website: www.iifl.com

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