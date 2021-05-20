IIHM helps set up a 25-bed oxygen support isolation centre, waives students fees who lost the earning parent and offers fee assistance to parents who lost jobs

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world and for the past two months, in the country leaving families devastated as the virus has gripped and taken away a member from them.

Scarcity of oxygen, lack of beds in hospitals and desolate queues outside cremation grounds paint a bleak picture of the nation in the minds of people nowadays. While staying safe is of utmost priority, standing beside devastated families is also a social responsibility.

Trying to shine a ray of hope amidst this desolation, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has stepped in to do its bit towards community welfare. Compassion is the key word in the Hospitality industry and IIHM is practising just that. Witnessing the widespread desolation and suffering that people are experiencing, IIHM has joined hands with several NGOs to set up a 25-bed Oxygen Support Isolation Centre in New Town, Kolkata to provide basic treatment and Oxygen supply to the needy.

The IIHM family, that includes the students at large, have also been deeply affected by the COVID-19. On 15th May, a student from one of the campuses lost his father to the virus. The family is devastated as the father was the only breadwinner of the family. In this situation, the livelihood of the family is at stake, let alone paying the fees for the boy's education.

In this condition, IIHM extended its hand of support and has waived off all the remaining fees of the student so that he can complete his course.

"Amidst this mass devastation, we cannot just sit and watch people suffering, but have to come forward and help people in need in whatever way we can. In case of our student, too, we cannot bring back the departed soul, but we can surely try to stand by these families and do our part," said Dr Suborno Bose, Chief Mentor of IIHM.

The institute has circulated a message to everyone, to approach them if they hear of any student currently studying in IIHM, who has lost a parent and who was the earning member of the family, so that the institute can support them in whichever way possible.

The hospitality management institution is truly practising the values of the hospitality trade by coming forward wherever possible to support people in this pandemic. Not just those who have been ailing, but also to those parents who have suffered job losses due to the pandemic and lockdown, IIHM has also promised to consider fees assistance on a case to case basis. Students have been asked to mail to their directors at the campuses with their appeal.

(https://www.iihm.ac.in)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)