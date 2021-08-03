IIHM Online ECHAT Exam for Hotel Management Aspirants on 6th, 7th, 19th & 20th August 2021

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is always ready with new and unique ways to keep students connected to their careers and education, even in challenging times.

As last year, this year again, IIHM is conducting the entire admission process online.

Every year, the ECHAT exam is conducted for students selected for admission to IIHM. However, since last year, the format of the examination has changed in view of the pandemic and ensuing lockdown. As students are anxious about their future studies and career prospects, IIHM provides them a unique opportunity to appear for the ECHAT exam for admission from the comfort of their homes.

Keeping in mind the future of young students seeking admission into hospitality and hotel management courses, IIHM has introduced for the first time, the Online E-Chat Exam, where students will be able to appear for the exams sitting at home on the scheduled dates, 6th,7th, 19th & 20th August, 2021.

The ECHAT is an admission test that prospective students, who have decided to study hospitality management at IIHM, must appear for and pass to get admission into the institution.

Candidates appearing for the exam will receive a link through email through which they must first register for the exam. Students will be able to take the exam either from their mobile phones or from their personal computers at home.

Further to the Online exam, a personal interview will also take place over video call for the candidates. IIHM Counsellors will conduct the personal interviews under camera surveillance. IIHM Counsellors will keep in touch continuously with the candidates through the entire Online ECHAT process.

To register for this online exam click (https://echat.elink.in)

To know more about the college (https://www.iihm.ac.in)

As a leading hospitality education institution, IIHM has put in all efforts to make the teaching-learning process smooth and uninterrupted through the past one year. At the start of the lockdown in March 2020, IIHM was among the first institutions to start online classes for its students.

Starting from regular classes to masterclasses by national and international celebrity chefs, all were conducted on the online platform.

To continue the education process and help students overcome their anxiety about their future, IIHM strives to create new and improved methods of training.

"In the past one year, we have tried to support and help students stay connected to their training and course work despite these difficult times. Our faculty has worked tirelessly to maintain class schedules. This year we are again conducting the ECHAT on the online platform, to make things easy and comfortable for students," said Dr Suborno Bose, the Chief Mentor of IIHM.

