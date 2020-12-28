IIHM's SAHAS Cell Launches SAHASON Hackathon For Innovative Business Model ideas

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): A Hospitality Training Institution organising a Hackathon could well be a jaw-dropping thought, but the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is one of those rare institutions that always takes the lead in creating outstanding ideas and organising extraordinary events.

SAHAS the Entrepreneurship Development Cell of IIHM has launched SAHASON on 22nd December 2020. SAHAS was established earlier this year with a corpus fund of Rs 5 crore with the intention of providing seed fund to students who aspire to become entrepreneurs in future. SAHASON is another remarkable opportunity for young, aspiring entrepreneurs among IIHM students, who are looking for an opportunity to showcase their ideas and are in search of angel funding.

The Hackathon is scheduled to take place on 22nd and 23rd January. The launch of the competition in advance is to enable students to form their groups and formulate their ideas and prepare a realistic and innovative business idea which they will have to pitch to investors during the competition. The best ideas will win funding from SAHAS initiative.

As an example, one student of IIHM Delhi, Nikhil Sethi, has already become the first beneficiary from the SAHAS Fund and has been funded from the available corpus of 5 Crore. Nikhil's start-up idea happened during the lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nikhil and his family started a wonderful service of delivering essentials to the doorstep of people who were not being able to come out of their homes. His business model can be seen at Nikhil's idea impressed the judges and won him funding from the SAHAS Cell. Nikhil stands as an inspiration to thousands of young, innovative and aspiring students who dream to become entrepreneurs in future.

"It all began when the college asked us to come up with the ideas to put our years of study into practicality. The process of SAHAS by college gave me the opportunity to learn how to present and pitch a business idea. I managed to bring up innovations to attract the consumer population and that convinced the team for my start up. We initially have to play in a way that we focus more on capturing the market rather than on creating margins. From my experiences so far, I'd like to say that consistency is the key," said Nikhil Sethi Founder Veggies Bazaar.

"We have organised this Hackathon to find more students from different campuses who can come up with ideas that are realistic and which can be great for start-ups. Through this Hackathon, students can pitch their ideas to the reviewers or judges who will then decide the feasibility and validity of the ideas. The idea of the Hackathon is to bring students' start-up ideas into reality by arranging for funds or funding it through the SAHAS initiative," said Dr Suborno Bose, CEO and Chief Mentor of IIHM.

SAHASON Launch can be seen at

Since IIHM is committed to Hospitality training, the SAHASON platform is focused on ideas and innovations in the field of Hospitality and food industry. The competition is open to students of all three years through all campuses of IIHM and will focus to become a breeding ground of innovative thoughts propelling global hospitality education to completely new standards.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)