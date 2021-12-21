IIIT Hyderabad announces 1-year Research Translation Fellowship for working professionals

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): IIIT Hyderabad announces a year-long Research Translation Fellowship for working professionals to work on creating products from emerging research.
The full-time fellowship will include a stipend and a chance to work with research groups and professors.
The fellows will work with the research translation centers underway in centers including the Applied AI center/INAI, Product Labs, Smart Cities Living Lab and Raj Reddy Center for Technlogy and Society. Technologies considered will be from recent works of professors in the 20+ research centers of IIITH including emerging areas like AI, IoT, NLP, Computer Vision, robotics and other emerging technologies.
Products and solutions built may be in domains like healthcare monitoring, medical diagnostic algorithms, genomics, autonomous vehicles, safety solutions, education tech AI, Speech and language soluions for business, smart city device and AI analytics, social sector solutions in education and healthcare. The Fellows will be part of a team to build one of these soluions in the year.
This one year research immersion will enable professionals to work with the research groups, get exposed to the latest from Research, and through the effort to build a product understand the real-world use of such Research.
According to Prof C V Jawahar, Dean R & D, "This is an opportunity for aspirants with over 1 year experience in technical roles, Smart Developers excited about research, keen on emerging technologies led innovation. They will also get to build products that will have a Population Scale Impact."
For more details write to outreach.office@iiit.ac.in
Application deadline 4 January 2022.
