PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta), in collaboration with TimesPro, has announced the launch of the 33rd batch of the Executive Programme in Business Management (EPBM). The 12-month blended learning programme has been designed to help professionals build a deeper understanding of strategy, leadership and decision-making, enabling them to respond with confidence to evolving business models, technological shifts and complex organisational priorities. Designed for mid-to-senior professionals and emerging leaders, the Executive Programme in Business Management, in collaboration with TimesPro, enables learners to examine business models through the wider lens of economic, political, social and market realities. It strengthens the managerial judgement required to lead teams, interpret change, challenge established assumptions and align internal and external stakeholders towards clear and purposeful business outcomes.

The need for such management capability has become sharper as organisations recalibrate for a decade of significant workforce and skills transformation. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects that while 170 million new jobs may be created by 2030, employers will also need to navigate significant changes in skills, roles and organisational design. It highlights AI, big data and technology-led skills among the fastest-growing capabilities, while underscoring the continuing relevance of analytical thinking, resilience, leadership and collaboration. LinkedIn's Workplace Learning Report 2025 similarly identifies business strategy as the most at-risk skill globally, reinforcing the need for professionals who can set direction, adapt to changing market forces and translate learning into measurable business impact.

Speaking at the announcement, Ritu Mehta, Professor of Marketing and Megha Sharma, Professor of Operations Management at IIM Calcutta shared, "At a time when enterprises are navigating technology-led disruption and shifting market expectations, managers need the ability to interpret complexity with judgement and clarity. The Executive Programme in Business Management has been designed to help experienced professionals strengthen strategic thinking, broaden managerial perspective, and lead change with confidence across functions, sectors and organisational contexts today. Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro said, "The EPBM continues to serve professionals who are preparing for wider leadership mandates and enterprise-level responsibilities. Through our collaboration with IIM Calcutta, we aim to deliver a learning experience that combines academic rigour, peer exchange and applied insight, enabling learners to translate management frameworks into meaningful business outcomes with agility and confidence."

Over the years, the Executive Programme in Business Management has continued to attract accomplished professionals, with over 40 per cent of learners bringing more than 15 years of work experience. The programme has attracted participation from Senior Managers, Directors, Vice Presidents, General Managers, COOs, and Consultants across sectors such as IT, BFSI, automotive, FMCG, healthcare, logistics, hospitality and e-commerce. EPBM remains a strong learning pathway for professionals aspiring to transition from functional roles to broader business and enterprise leadership mandates. The EPBM curriculum offers a comprehensive exploration of foundational and advanced management domains, including Financial Reporting and Cost Accounting, Marketing, Operations, Leadership and People Skills, Strategic Management, Decision-Making, Digital Transformation and Business Analytics, among others. Through a blend of rigorous pedagogy, simulations, peer engagement and faculty-led insights, participants develop the perspective and capability required to move from functional excellence to agile business leadership. The programme also includes a capstone project, enabling learners to collaborate on real-world business challenges and apply the concepts, frameworks and analytical tools covered during the programme.

TimesPro will deliver the programme through its Direct-to-Device learning platform, complemented by two immersive five-day campus modules at IIM Calcutta. These campus immersions will enable deeper faculty interaction, peer learning and meaningful professional networking. Applicants must hold a recognised bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and have at least five years of full-time work experience after graduation. Upon successful completion of the programme, learners will receive IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni Status. About the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta: Established in November 1961 by the Government of India in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation, and Indian Industry. The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was the first national institute for post-graduate studies and Research in Management.

Over the last six decades, IIM Calcutta has gained global repute for imparting high-quality management education through its Post-Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, and Research and Consulting Activities. It is the first 'Triple Accredited' management school from India with accreditations from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and Association of MBAs (AMBA). Today, IIM Calcutta is one of Asia's finest Business Schools. Its strong ties to the business community make it the ideal institution to attract India's best talent and promote management practices in Indian organisations. About TimesPro: TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level. TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)