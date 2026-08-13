PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 13: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, in collaboration with TimesPro, has opened admissions to the sixth batch of its Executive Programme in Healthcare Management a specialised executive education programme designed for professionals seeking to lead in India's fast-evolving healthcare ecosystem. As healthcare continues to emerge as one of India's most significant sectors in terms of revenue, employment and public relevance, the need for skilled leaders who can manage scale, complexity and technology-led transformation has become increasingly critical. The programme equips healthcare professionals with contemporary managerial, strategic and leadership capabilities required to address the opportunities and challenges created by deeper healthcare penetration, growing private and public investment, and the wider adoption of technology across hospitals, pharmaceuticals, insurance, diagnostics, medical devices, telemedicine and allied healthcare services.

The 12-month live online programme has been designed for doctors, hospital administrators, allied healthcare professionals and healthcare entrepreneurs. It enables participants to develop systems thinking, operational excellence, digital fluency and evidence-led decision-making for career progression and leadership roles in healthcare. Learners will gain exposure to AI, data analytics and healthcare technology applications that support informed decision-making, while strengthening their strategic leadership, financial acumen, operational understanding, people management, communication and collaboration skills. A key feature of the programme is the seven-day on-campus immersion at IIM Calcutta, conducted across two campus visits, where participants will translate interdisciplinary learning into applied projects, AI use-case development and reflective practice.

India's healthcare capacity agenda has also created a sharper demand for trained professionals who can combine domain expertise with managerial competence. The Government has outlined plans to add 1,00,000 Allied Health Professionals over the next five years to improve access, quality and sustainability across allied healthcare education and services. Healthcare spending, estimated at 3.3 per cent of India's GDP in 2022, is expected to rise to 5 per cent by 2030. Medical value travel is also gaining momentum, with India's medical tourism market projected to reach approximately US$ 16.2 billion by 2030. The parallel growth of health insurance, medical devices, diagnostics, telemedicine and digital health further reinforces the need for professionals who can lead institutions with both sectoral insight and business discipline.

Speaking at the announcement of the sixth batch, Professor Rahul Kumar and Professor Saikat Maitra, Programme Directors of EPHM, IIM Calcutta, said, "Healthcare leadership today demands judgement that integrates clinical realities, policy, operations, finance and technology. This programme helps professionals examine the sector as a connected system, build evidence-led decision-making capability, and translate managerial learning into measurable improvements in patient care, institutional performance and healthcare access across diverse delivery settings in India." Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro, said, "India's healthcare expansion is creating a sharper need for professionals who can lead with both domain depth and management maturity. Through our collaboration with IIM Calcutta, we aim to make high-quality executive education accessible to practitioners seeking to manage complexity, adopt digital tools and drive responsible healthcare transformation at scale."

Previous cohorts of the IIM Calcutta Executive Programme in Healthcare Management have reflected strong diversity and inclusion, with women accounting for 44 per cent of participants. Learners have represented a wide range of healthcare and allied sectors, including hospitals, medical practice, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, academia, fitness, occupational health and mining-linked healthcare services. Participants have brought professional experience ranging from three years to over 15 years. Upon completing the programme, learners will be better prepared for management and leadership responsibilities across roles such as hospital administrators, CEO or executive managers, medical practice managers, clinical directors, supervisors, and health advocates. Participants will study across three modules: Strategic Excellence in Healthcare Systems, Operational Excellence in Healthcare Delivery, and Integrative Practice & Practitioner Toolkit. The curriculum covers healthcare systems and policy, strategy, law and governance, digital leadership, AI strategy, healthcare financial management, digital health, artificial intelligence and data analytics, among others. The third module focuses on applied learning through a capstone project, practitioner toolkits, AI and digital use-case labs, and peer-led reflection, enabling participants to drive both immediate operational improvements and long-term institutional transformation.

Medical practitioners and administrators with MBBS, BDS, BAMS or equivalent degrees recognised by UGC, AICTE, MCI or equivalent bodies are eligible to apply. Graduates from biotechnology, biomedical or related disciplines with a minimum of three years of experience in the healthcare sector may also apply. Applicants from other disciplinary backgrounds must have a minimum of five years of experience in the healthcare sector. All applicants must have secured at least 50 per cent marks in graduation or post-graduation. The programme will be delivered through TimesPro's Interactive Learning platform in Direct-to-Device mode. Participants will also attend mandatory campus immersions at IIM Calcutta, together spanning seven days, offering direct engagement with faculty, senior industry experts and peers from across the healthcare sector. The pedagogy will include live lectures by IIM Calcutta faculty, classroom discussions, expert sessions, case-based learning and participant presentations aligned to each module. Participants who complete the programme will receive a certificate of completion and Executive Education Alumni status from IIM Calcutta.

About Indian Institute of Management Calcutta: Established in November 1961 by the Government of India in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation, and Indian Industry. The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was the first national institute for post-graduate studies and Research in Management. Over the last six decades, IIM Calcutta has gained global repute for imparting high-quality management education through its Post-Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, and Research and Consulting Activities. It is the first 'Triple Accredited' management school from India with accreditations from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB); European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS); and Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Today, IIM Calcutta is one of Asia's finest Business Schools. Its strong ties to the business community make it the ideal institution to attract India's best talent and promote management practices in Indian organisations. About TimesPro TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable. TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)