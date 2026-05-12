PNN New Delhi [India], May 12: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has invited applications for the second cohort of its Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management, offered by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering. Designed at the intersection of healthcare, engineering, innovation, and enterprise, the programme equips learners with the knowledge and applied skills needed to conceptualise, develop, and take healthcare products to market. Its multidisciplinary framework brings together biomedical science, regulatory understanding, product strategy, and commercialisation, preparing professionals to contribute meaningfully to India's evolving healthcare innovation ecosystem. The 12-month Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management suits professionals and aspiring specialists across the healthcare product ecosystem, whether they work in biotechnology research, healthcare entrepreneurship, medical technology or regulatory functions. The programme builds role-ready competencies for careers in biotech, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare IT and digital health innovation. It also strengthens foundational understanding of human anatomy and disease pathways to inform product conceptualisation, develops practical knowledge of materials and mechatronics for healthcare applications and sharpens the ability to evaluate emerging research directions and innovation opportunities in healthcare product development.

India's healthcare sector continues to expand rapidly, driven by population density, access gaps and an accelerating push towards technology-led delivery. Estimates indicate India requires 2.4 million additional hospital beds, translating into approximately 2 billion square feet of healthcare infrastructure to move towards global standards. Brickwork Ratings has projected that India's hospital sector could reach USD 202.5 billion by 2030, from an estimated USD 122.30 billion in 2025, supported by rising demand, private investment, government initiatives and the adoption of technologies such as AI and telemedicine. AI's share of the healthcare market is projected to exceed 30% by 2030, up from approximately 15% currently. In parallel, the wearable medical devices market is projected to grow to USD 184.75 billion by 2033, from USD 42.1 billion in 2024, propelled by consumer adoption, healthcare digitalisation, and intelligent monitoring technologies.

Speaking on the announcement of the second batch, Prof. Arnab Chanda, Programme Coordinator, IIT Delhi, said, "India's healthcare growth demands professionals who can build products with scientific depth and real-world viability. This diploma trains learners to move from unmet clinical needs to validate, compliant and commercially scalable solutions. We bring together engineering, clinical perspective and product strategy through rigorous coursework, practical projects and expert-led teaching, so participants can deliver innovations that stand up to regulatory and market expectations." Graduates, postgraduates, and working professionals with BE/BTech/BCA/BIT in any engineering discipline or equivalent, BSc (or equivalent) in life sciences and related basic sciences, and MBBS, BDS, BPharm or allied disciplines can apply. The programme also considers professionals from healthcare, biomedical, biotech, or related industries with BE/BTech/BSc/Diploma in Engineering/MBA/MCA qualifications. Participants can pursue roles such as Healthcare Product Manager, Medical Technology Consultant, Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Health Data Analyst, among others.

The year-long programme includes 450+ hours of learning, comprising 200 hours of live online sessions, 120 hours of practical work and projects, and a two-day campus immersion. The curriculum spans 18 academic credits across two semesters and includes eight modules, covering topics such as Mechanics of Biomaterials, Biofabrication, Research Techniques in Biomedical Engineering, Soft Tissue Characterisation and Applications, Healthcare Wearables Design and Applications, and Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management, among others. Learners also work with tools such as Pick 3D Printer, AutoCAD, and UX/UI platforms. Delivered by IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts, including eminent healthcare industry experts, the programme runs through live, interactive online classes and combines academic rigour with practical application. Participants engage in real-time simulations, case-based analyses and hands-on projects, with an optional two-day campus immersion designed to deepen peer learning and professional exchange. On successful completion, learners receive Affiliate Alumni Status.

About the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research, and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the "Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963" and was renamed as "Indian Institute of Technology Delhi". It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

IIT Delhi has been ranked consistently in top 5 management institutes and rank 1 institute in Research and Professional Practice as per NIRF 2022 and NIRF 2021 Management Category rankings. Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi The Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) was established in 1971 as a joint venture of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The key focus of the centre has been on the application of engineering principles to address healthcare problems. Currently, the centre has 17 faculty members who are dedicated to teaching and research in the areas of Biomaterials, Bioinstrumentation, Biomechanics, Medical Imaging, and Medical Implants.

The centre offers a wide range of PG programs (Ph.D., M.Tech, and MS (Research)), Executive Programs (Healthcare Entrepreneurship, Healthcare for Industry 5.0, and Robotics), Fellowship Programs (School of Biodesign and WIPO Global Health Innovation), UG courses in Healthcare Engineering, and a Minor in Biomedical Engineering. Over the years, CBME has established strong relations with many hospitals and medical institutes in the NCR region and has trained students in emerging areas of healthcare product design and development, clinical translation, and entrepreneurship, with a focus on conception-to-commercialization of healthcare technologies, through executive and Swayam-NPTEL-based courses. This one-of-its-kind ecosystem has led students, faculty, and mentors from AIIMS to join hands to invent products and processes, file patents, and initiate technology translation and healthcare startups.

For more details, please visit: https://cbme.iitd.ac.in/ [The press release has been issued on behalf of the Service Provider TimesPro for the Centre for Biomedical Engineering at IIT Delhi.] (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)