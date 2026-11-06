BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (NSE: IKS), a leading technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and care enablement platform for US healthcare, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27). Driven by continued momentum across its care enablement platform, the company delivered strong revenue and EBITDA growth, alongside the successful consolidation of TruBridge (82 days). Key Financial Highlights: "During Q2 FY27, IKS Health reached a defining inflection point by starting to operationalize the combined strengths of IKS Health and TruBridge. The integration advances the company's vision to build an AI-native intelligent operating system for healthcare that enables clinical enterprises to transform operations, accelerate revenue and cash generation, improve quality of care, and be financially sustainable," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Global CEO, IKS Health. "Our expanding engagements with existing clients, alongside new account wins and cross-sell momentum, underscore the strong market demand for our value proposition."

Nithya Balasubramanian, Group CFO, IKS Health, said, "Our performance in Q2 FY27 reflects the structural expansion of our operating scale and earnings power. Delivering INR 15,925 Mn in revenue, up 78.2% QoQ, demonstrates early financial accretion of the TruBridge integration alongside sustained organic revenue momentum. More importantly, operating discipline enabled robust EBITDA conversion, protecting margins as we scale. Over the coming quarters, our focus will remain squarely on realizing operational synergies, strengthening return profiles, and driving sustainable, long-term shareholder value." Key Customer wins: - White-Wilson Medical Center: Comprehensive RCM optimization partnership with White-Wilson Medical Center in Northwest Florida, a large multi-specialty group providing primary, specialty, imaging, and lab care. The partnership spans end-to-end RCM and scheduling, establishing IKS Health as a growth partner to scale rapidly with clinical support and value-based care.

- Evolve Orthopedic Partners: A physician-led, New York-based orthopedic and ambulatory surgery center MSO, leverages IKS Health's end-to-end RCM services. Building on this partnership, implementation is already underway as Evolve deploys MyCareHub, IKS Health's intelligent patient access platform, at OrthoNY to transform front-end operations across the specialty practice. - Augusta Health: IKS Health's established relationship with Augusta Health continues to grow alongside their clinical and operational priorities. Current work spans EHR data migration, validation, orthopedic migration support, and document processing. A proposed expansion into coverage verification would extend into ongoing RCM support in Augusta's new EMR workflows. - UMass Memorial Health: Strategic data migration partnership with Central MA's largest not-for-profit system and partner of UMass Chan Medical School. Following Milford Regional integration, Migrate is consolidating legacy records into UMM's Epic environment, expanding to the parent enterprise and establishing a repeatable model for future integrations.

- MISH Hospital & Clinics: TruBridge has partnered with MISH Hospital, a specialty surgical hospital in Lenexa, Kansas, serving patients in the Kansas City region. MISH will implement a unified EHR platform, where patient information and clinical workflows will combine into a single, integrated EHR, better positioning MISH to streamline operations, improve access, reduce tech complexity, and support more coordinated care. Safe Harbour Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be seen as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actuals to differ materially from such statements. It is not possible to undertake to update any such statement that may have been made from time to time.

About IKS Health IKS Health reduces the administrative, clinical, and operational burdens that slow healthcare down, giving clinicians and care teams the freedom to focus on delivering exceptional care. Through its Care Enablement platform, IKS Health integrates AI, agentic workflows, and human expertise to create smarter operations, better outcomes, and financially sustainable growth across the care journey. Founded in 2006 and recognized by Black Book as the top provider of AI-driven RCM services, by KLAS for performance and client satisfaction, and by Google Cloud with the 2025 DORA Award for "Augmenting Human Expertise with AI," IKS Health partners with the largest health systems, physician groups, and specialty practices across the United States. Learn more at ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited was listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on December 19, 2024. {Scrip codes: NSE - IKS and BSE - 544309} (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)