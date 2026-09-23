VMPL New Delhi [India], September 22: The Image & Life Skills Council of India® (ILCI®) successfully hosted the grand fourth edition of its flagship annual event, ILCI IMAGE FIESTA - Season 4, on September 18, 2026: at the prestigious India International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM. H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to India, graces the occasion as Chief Guest; Colour Intelligence by Neha Malhotra, AICI CIP, officially unveiled Organised in collaboration with Sattva Nation, this year's Image Fiesta placed a special emphasis on "Women Empowerment & Leadership," celebrating women and professionals who lead with purpose, overcome barriers, create opportunities and inspire meaningful change.

The event witnessed an impressive PAN-India participation of Image Consultants and professionals, alongside diplomats, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, psychologists, wellness experts, stylists, trainers and changemakers. The diverse gathering transformed Image Fiesta Season 4 into an exclusive national platform for knowledge-sharing, professional networking, recognition, collaboration and thought leadership. A Flagship Platform for Leadership, Image & Life Skills The Image & Life Skills Council of India® (ILCI®) is a distinguished professional platform committed to advancing leadership, confidence, image, life skills and professional excellence. Through its initiatives, ILCI® brings together diplomats, entrepreneurs, educators, industry experts, professionals and changemakers to foster meaningful dialogue, collaboration and recognition, while empowering individuals-particularly women and young professionals-to emerge as confident leaders and catalysts for positive change.

ILCI IMAGE FIESTA, its flagship annual event, celebrates excellence, leadership and transformation. Over successive editions, it has welcomed ambassadors, diplomats, senior government representatives, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and renowned experts, strengthening its position as an important platform for knowledge-sharing, networking and professional recognition. Image Fiesta is a flagship initiative of the International Image Consulting Institute (IICI®) under the founding leadership of Neha Malhotra, AICI CIP - Founder & Director, IICI® and Founder, ILCI®. A pioneering professional in India's Image Consulting industry, Neha Malhotra received her AICI Certified Image Professional (CIP) credential at the AICI Global Conference 2019 in Chicago, USA. The Council's vision is further strengthened by Co-Founders Niti Luthra , Wedding Makeup Artist Management Entrepreneur & Founder of Wedding guest Beauty Bar, and Shweta Garg, Globally Certified Soft Skills Facilitator & Educator, who continue to contribute towards building a strong professional ecosystem for Image and Life Skills excellence.

H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche Graces the Occasion as Chief Guest The ceremony was honoured by the distinguished presence of Chief Guest H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to India, lending international distinction and prestige to the occasion. The event was further graced by an eminent gathering including Dr. Deepa Malik, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardee and India's First Woman Paralympic Medalist; Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Founder & Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies; Dr. Indira Mishra, Member, Expert Committee - Commission for Women, Delhi Government and National President, Education Forum for Women Justice & Social Welfare; Dr. Nancy Juneja, Founder & CEO - REVUP | MENTORx and Mentor of Change - NITI Aayog, Government of India; and Dr. Munish Jindal, Founder & CEO - HoverRobotix and Founding President - MENTORx Global; Guru Munesh Sinha, Regular Speaker - All India Radio (Speaking Tree), Times of India, BSF, CISF & NDRF; Guru Maa Sonali Sinha, Co-Founder, Param Pran Yog, Ayurveda Practitioner, Holistic Wellness Advocate and Spiritual & Conscious Living Mentor.

Also gracing the occasion were Ms. Karishma Mehra, Family Psychologist, Behavioural & Relationship Counsellor, Youth Mentor and Founder - Happiness Quotient; Dr. Abhay Anand Tiwari, FRSA, CEO - FORE School of Jewellery Design (FSJD), FORE Centre for Political Leadership & Governance (FCPLG) and School of Communication Design (SCD); Mr. Jyoti Kalash, Former IAS Officer, Lyricist, Singer & Actor; CA Garima Maheshwari, Co-Convenor, BJP CA Cell, Delhi Pradesh, MSME Speaker & Social Activist; and Chhavi Mehta, Ted Ed Facilitator & Public Speakig Mentor, Dr. Rita Gangwani Personality Transformation & International Pegant Coach. Their collective presence added exceptional stature, diversity and significance to the fourth edition of Image Fiesta.

H.E. High Commissioner Unveils Colour Intelligence by Neha Malhotra One of the defining moments of Image Fiesta Season 4 was the prestigious launch of Colour Intelligence, authored by Neha Malhotra, AICI CIP, Founder & Director of IICI® and Founder of ILCI®. A pioneering Indian contribution to Colour Science and Colour Psychology, the book explores colour beyond aesthetics, connecting it with human perception, identity, personal image and professional presence. The book was officially unveiled by H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to India, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, industry leaders and Image Consultants from across India. Drawing upon Neha Malhotra's extensive experience in Image Consulting and Colour Analysis, Colour Intelligencebrings together the science, psychology and practical application of colour, exploring its influence on personal style, visual harmony, communication, branding and identity.

The unveiling marked a significant milestone in Neha Malhotra's professional journey and reinforced IICI®'s commitment to knowledge creation, professional education and thought leadership in Colour Analysis and Image Consulting. Image Experts Conclave - Learning, Expertise & Professional Excellence key highlight of Image Fiesta Season 4 was the Image Experts Conclave , featuring three engaging and knowledge-driven sessions designed to strengthen practical skills and professional presence. The conclave opened with an interactive Self-Makeup Masterclass presented by The Red Fox Makeup Academy , offering practical insights into professional makeup techniques and self-presentation. This was followed by "Decoding Identity & Image," presented by Mr. Punnya Vij, Founder & MD - Edutech Services, Principal Counsellor & Global Education Mentor , exploring the connection between identity, perception and image. The third session, "Dine Like You Mean Business," presented by Ms. Shalini Rathod, Image & Lifestyle Educator , highlighted the importance of dining etiquette, social confidence and polished conduct in professional settings.

Together, the three sessions added a strong educational and experiential dimension to Image Fiesta Season 4, reinforcing ILCI®'s commitment to continuous learning, skill development and professional excellence. Powerful Conversations on Women Empowerment & Leadership A major highlight of Image Fiesta Season 4 was a high-impact professional panel discussion featuring Mr. Ankur Sharma, Founder - The Red Fox Makeup Academy; Adv. Aashi Chaudhary, Legal Professional; Dr. Chhavi Mehta; Dr. Nancy Juneja; Ms. Niti Ahuja; Dr. Rita Gangwani; and Neha Malhotra, AICI CIP. The panel was curated and moderated by ILCI® Co-Founder Shweta Garg, who steered an engaging and future-focused conversation around leadership identity, women's empowerment, Image Consulting as a transformative profession, behavioural mastery, entrepreneurship, confidence and the evolving demands of the modern professional landscape.

The discussion reflected the central spirit of Season 4-encouraging individuals, particularly women and emerging professionals, to recognise their potential, strengthen their professional presence and lead with greater purpose and impact. Women Empowerment & Leadership Conclave Brings Together Influential Women Leaders A major highlight of the afternoon was the Women Empowerment & Leadership Panel Discussion, organised in collaboration with Sattva Nation & Wade Asia and moderated by Ms. Preeti Singh, Founder - Sattva Nation. The distinguished panel brought together H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to India, Ms. Verticaa Dvivedi, Founder - THE WADE ASIA and Editor-in-Chief - SURFACES REPORTER Magazine; Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Founder & Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies; Ms. Tannu Monga, Director - Harrison Locks Pvt. Ltd.; and Ms. Karishma Mehra, Family Psychologist, Behavioural & Relationship Counsellor and Youth Mentor.The session brought together perspectives from leadership, entrepreneurship, sport, design, wellness, psychology and industry, creating an inspiring dialogue around the realities of women's leadership. Conversations explored breaking barriers, building resilience, creating opportunities for other women, balancing well-being with ambition, and developing the confidence to lead with authenticity and purpose.

The conclave reinforced one of the defining messages of Image Fiesta Season 4: empowerment goes beyond individual achievement-it is about creating pathways, visibility and opportunities that enable others to rise as well. ILCI® Image Excellence Awards 2026 Honour 17 Outstanding Achievers The prestigious ILCI® Image Excellence Awards 2026 formed another major highlight of Image Fiesta Season 4, recognising 17 outstanding professionals and organisations for excellence, innovation, influence and meaningful contribution to their respective industries. Among the distinguished recipients, Ms. Shalini Rathod was honoured as Popular Social Media Face - Image Consulting Content, while Mr. Navneet Chopra received the recognition for Popular Social Media Face - Styling. Ms. Simi Khanna was named Best Image Consultant for One-on-One Consultation, while IICI® International Image Consulting Institute was recognised as Image Consulting Training School of the Year.

Sattva Nation received the honour of Best Holistic Wellness Platform of the Year, while NITI Dance Studio was recognised with the Excellence in Creative Arts & Dance Education Award. The Red Fox Academy was named Best Makeup Training Academy of the Year. In the field of colour and image expertise, Ms. Mamta Khubani received the award for Best Colour Consultant of the Year, while Ms. Suman Chhada was recognised as Virtual Image Consultant of the Year. In the professional excellence categories, Ms. Manya Aggarwal was honoured as Best Celebrity Stylist of the Year, while Ms. Harneet Chhabra received the award for Best Individual Styling Consultant for Women. Adv. Siddharath Sikri was recognised as Best Business & Legal Consultant of the Year.

Leadership and personal development excellence were celebrated with Ms. Nisha Pradhan receiving the Best Leadership Coach of the Year award and Ms. Shweta Gaur being honoured as Best Life Coach of the Year. Ms. Tina Walia received the prestigious recognition of Best Image Consultant of the Year, while Ms. Asmita Arora was honoured as Best Etiquette Trainer of the Year. Completing the distinguished line-up, Ms. Snigdha Dua was recognised as Best Celebrity Makeup Artist of the Year. Collectively, the 17 awardees represented the diversity, innovation and growing professional influence of India's Image, Styling, Beauty, Wellness, Leadership and Life Skills ecosystem. A PAN-India Gathering of the Image Consulting Fraternity

A particularly significant aspect of Season 4 was the participation of Image Consultants and allied professionals from across India, giving the event a truly national character and demonstrating the expanding reach and relevance of the Image Consulting profession. The PAN-India gathering provided an exclusive opportunity for established professionals, emerging consultants, trainers and industry experts to exchange knowledge, build professional relationships, explore collaborations and collectively celebrate the growth of the profession. More than an awards ceremony, Image Fiesta Season 4 emerged as a vibrant meeting point for India's evolving Image and Life Skills ecosystem, bringing together professionals under one roof to learn, connect, collaborate and celebrate excellence.

The proceedings were seamlessly guided by Nisha Pradhan, who brought grace, warmth, energy and professionalism to the stage throughout the celebration. The gifting partners for the event was Pachouli Welness & Healing Heights. Makeup Partner The Red Fox Academy. Wellness Partner Sattva ation, Panel Discussion Partner Wade Asia Image Fiesta Season 4 Concludes as a Grand Success ILCI IMAGE FIESTA - Season 4 concluded as a resounding success, bringing together international representation, PAN-India professional participation, powerful leadership conversations, a distinguished Women Empowerment & Leadership Conclave, a landmark book launch and the recognition of 17 outstanding achievers on one prestigious platform. The event reinforced ILCI®'s mission to elevate the Image Consulting profession, advance Life Skills education, champion women's empowerment and leadership, recognise professional excellence and provide emerging professionals with greater visibility, credibility and opportunities for meaningful collaboration.

With its fourth edition, ILCI IMAGE FIESTA continues to evolve beyond an annual event into a national platform for excellence, knowledge, recognition and transformation-connecting talent with opportunity and celebrating individuals and institutions who lead with purpose and inspire positive change. Media Contact Team ILCI® Contact: +91 9266522862 Email: title="ilcicouncil@gmail.com">ilcicouncil@gmail.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)