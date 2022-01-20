Images International signs paranormal investigator Jay Alani for psychological thriller

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading paranormal investigator Jay Alani, a versatile man has been signed by Images International, a film production company based in Delhi for its upcoming horror psychological thriller.

Written and directed by Alani, the film is inspired by some real-life incidents and cases solved by him. Alani has investigated over 400 paranormal cases, and has visited 250 haunted locations across the country over the past 11 years, with an aim to spread awareness against supernatural beliefs and malpractices in its name.

He started off with paranormal talks shows, and went on to author a book. And his paranormal reality podcast Ansuna Sach on Gaana has been among the top 10 podcasts for the past couple of years.

"I thought about this idea a few years back and had written the story and screenplay too. And I have wanted to make this film for a long time," adds Alani, who will also play the role of the protagonist in the film. Produced by Virender Bhalla, the mind behind Images International, the film is set to be shot in both India and abroad in the months of April and May.

Bhalla says, "When I met Jay and heard the story, I immediately said yes. It's very rare to hear stories like these and we didn't want to miss the chance. When I first thought about creating Images International, I was very clear that I will be promoting new talent and will give them opportunities to show the world what they possess. I believe Jay has a lot of potential that needs to be unlocked."

Jay assures that the film will be one of rarest and special movies in the world. "Being a paranormal Investigator, I have travelled across the country and have been to countless supposedly haunted locations and when you venture out to such places, you don't only have ghost encounters but you get to know about plenty of stories that need to be told to the world. I believe this film is one such rare story and an effort to tell those stories. What will make this film unique is its subject because no Indian cinema, including Bollywood has explored this subject till now. So, it will be altogether new content for the audience," says Alani.

The pre-production of the film has started. "As far as the release is concerned, the team will try to ensure that this film hits the screen this year only and for that the entire team has started working in full swing," adds Mr. Bhalla, saying that he can't reveal anything more about the film and the story at this moment.

Alani has been curious about the paranormal world ever since he was a child, and did his research and decided to work towards creating awareness among people who fall into the trap of superstitions and ghosts. He co-authored a book Haunted: Terrifying Real-Life Encounters with Ghosts and Spirits with Neil D'Silva in 2019.

He is also the founder of The Paranormal Company that started India's only paranormal helpline in 2020. The helpline provides free assistance to people who claim to have encountered a ghost or any paranormal incident around them, and those who are curious about ghosts, spirits, black magic and such.

Images International, a young and dynamic film production company run by an experienced team led by Virender Bhalla. The company is set to create a mark in the film business with primary focus on promoting new talent and sketching new stories on screen.

"Since its inception, Images International has only had one goal and that is to focus on concrete stories and to make sure that it is being presented in the manner and the way it should be. We are happy that so far we are walking towards our goal," added Virender Bhalla. He has also produced a Punjabi movie "Uchiyan Udariyan" which is set to be released in June 2022.

