VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: The Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) was honored with the 'Academic Institute of the Year' award at the 49th foundation day program of the Pune Management Association (PMA) held in the city recently.

The award was received by Shri. Jagdish Kadam, Trustee of the Deccan Education Society and Chairman of IMDR's Board of Management. Faculty members of IMDR, Prof Dr Abhijit Shivane, Prof Dr Suraj Kamble, Prof Dr Sanmath Shetty and Prof Dr Sonali Khurjekar were present on the occasion.

The award recognizes IMDR's contribution to management education, academic excellence, industry engagement, innovation and holistic student development over the years.