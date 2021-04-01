Impetus announces early appraisals for employees as a token of thanks

You would like to read
- GI outsourcing named as the Dream Company to Work for by Times Ascent World HRD Congress
- Suchita Oswal Jain bestowed with the Outstanding Women Leader Award at 8th World Women Leadership Congress & Awards
- World Day for Farmed Animals celebrated across Asia
- Planet Organic India - an initiative towards affordable and healthy lifestyle
- Eyes make the world Look colorful - An Optician India Eye Awareness Initiative
New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): (http://www.impetus.com) Impetus Technologies has announced early appraisals for its India-based employees. This decision honours employees' extraordinary performance during the Covid pandemic, which enabled the organization to enter the growth phase on a solid footing.
With this endeavour, the company lives up to its reputation of rewarding its employees for their hard work and commitment throughout the past year.
"The months behind us presented a huge challenge, however together we've done well. The appraisals this year would be a month prior to our usual effective date and it's our way of saying thanks to our people and their families during these difficult times," said Praveen Kankariya, Founder & CEO, Impetus Technologies. "We wish to express our sincere gratitude to employees as they continue to go the extra mile and transform the businesses of our partners and customers," he added.
The organization has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. It was recognized among the Top 25 Dream Companies to work for 2021 by World HRD Congress. The company bagged several awards in the past, including Asia's Dream Companies to Work For, Dream Employer of the Year by the World HRD Congress for the 6th consecutive year and ranked in the top 20 in 2020. They have also been recognized as 2020 Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India and Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2019.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor