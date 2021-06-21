Impetus is among India's Best Companies to Work For 2021

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focusing on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized among India's Best Companies to Work For 2021 by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Great Place to Work® Institute has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years. They recognize organizations through certifications and research-based annual lists of Best Workplaces and partner with over 10,000 organizations every year around the world. This year, 850 organizations applied.

This recognition demonstrates the trust and commitment employees hold in the organization. The organization has made consistent endeavors to create an environment that promotes credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, delivering a great workplace experience for its people.

On this recognition, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment, added, "This recognition shows us that our policies and procedures, our people practices, and our overall work culture are among the country's best. This prestigious award tells us that we as an organization are making a huge difference and are influencing best practices across the industry."

Impetus has continued its focus on fostering a healthy work environment, promoting flexibility and empowerment, and relentlessly accentuating the learning and growth of its people. Recurring surveys and feedbacks are taken for people to share what they feel periodically throughout the year. With consistent endeavors to actively address employee concerns, the organization inspires a culture of trust, integrity, and well-being. Through great work policies and practices, the company propagates exceptional employee experience and innovation.

Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past including 'Top 25 Dream Employers of the Year', 'Asia's Dream Companies to Work For', 'Dream Employer of the Year' by the World HRD Congress' for the 6th consecutive year and ranked in the top 20 in 2020. They have also been recognized among '2020 Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India' and 'Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2019.'

