PNN Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13: IMT Ghaziabad and Vlerick Business School, Belgium, have come together to launch the Global Executive MBA (GEMBA), a pioneering 18-month programme designed for ambitious, high-performing working professionals seeking to accelerate their leadership journey while continuing their careers. The programme was formally announced earlier this year at an event hosted by the Belgian Embassy in New Delhi under the leadership of H.E. Mr. Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of Belgium to India, marking a significant milestone in India-Belgium academic collaboration. Designed for Indian residents with a minimum of five years of professional experience, the Global Executive MBA offers a unique blend of academic rigour, international exposure, and practical relevance. The programme follows a hybrid learning format, combining live online sessions, self-paced learning, and immersive international immersions, enabling participants to pursue a world-class Executive MBA without taking a break from their careers.

What distinguishes the programme is its truly global learning experience. In addition to online live classes and self-paced learning, participants will undertake: * Three residential modules at IMT Ghaziabad, India * A 2-week international immersion at IMT Dubai, UAE * A 2-week European immersion at Vlerick Business School, Belgium * A hands-on capstone project weaved into their organizational context Together, these modules provide unparalleled exposure to the business ecosystems of India, the UAE, and Europe, enabling participants to develop a nuanced understanding of global markets, leadership challenges, innovation, sustainability, digital transformation, and international business strategy. The curriculum has been designed to prepare executives to lead in an increasingly interconnected and rapidly evolving world. Participants will engage with contemporary themes such as strategic leadership, innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, sustainability, global business, and geopolitical shifts. The learning journey culminates in a capstone project focused on solving real-world organisational challenges, ensuring immediate business impact.

Mr. Atul Chand-Former CEO, Lifestyle Business, ITC Ltd, with over four decades of experience in the corporate world says- "The boardrooms of tomorrow will reward leaders who possess global perspectives, cultural intelligence, and the ability to operate seamlessly across markets. A programme that combines the strengths of India, Europe, and the Middle East offers participants a rare opportunity to understand business from multiple lenses. Such international executive education programmes are rapidly becoming a necessity for professionals aspiring to leadership roles in a globally connected economy. The future will be for those who are able to think globally and execute locally."

Highlighting the programs vision and its relevance for today's business leaders, Prof. Sapna Popli, Professor of Marketing and Program Chairperson, Global Executive MBA, IMT Ghaziabad, said "Professionals today face increasingly complex challenges that cut across geographies, technologies, and industries. The Global Executive MBA is designed to help experienced executives broaden their strategic perspective while continuing to excel in their current roles. By bringing together the strengths of IMT Ghaziabad and Vlerick Business School, we offer a truly global classroom that enables participants to learn from diverse business contexts and translate those insights into organizational impact." Vlerick Business School, headquartered in Belgium with campuses in Brussels, Ghent, and Leuven, is among Europe's leading business schools and is part of the elite group of institutions holding the prestigious Triple Crown Accreditation (AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA). Renowned for its expertise in innovation, entrepreneurship, strategy, and global management, Vlerick provides participants with deep access to European business networks and international industry perspectives.

About IMT Ghaziabad Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad (IMT Ghaziabad), established in 1980, is India's premier management school. IMT Ghaziabad has been set up under the aegis of Lajpat Rai Educational Society (LES), a society duly registered under Societies Act 1860, Government of India and is among the first few schools in India to be AACSB-accredited. It has also been accredited by the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) and the PGDM programs of IMT Ghaziabad are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), and all its two-year PGDM programs have been granted MBA equivalence by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The institute is ranked #1 in India and #59 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Finance (MiF) Rankings 2026, registering an impressive seven-place jump globally from the previous year. Further reinforcing its national standing, IMT Ghaziabad secured the #30 position in the NIRF India Rankings 2025 (Management category), advancing five places over the previous year.

The institute offers AICTE-approved two-year management programs (PGDM Full-time, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Financial Management, PGDM Banking and Financial Services, and PGDM Dual Country Program), as well as programs for experienced professionals (PGDM ExP), and a fellow program in management (recognized as equivalent to a PhD by AIU). With a distinguished legacy of over four decades, IMT Ghaziabad has shaped students' professional journey, actively contributing to their success in leadership roles. IMT Ghaziabad has an engaged alumni network of over 15,000 alumni worldwide who thrive as business leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians, public service leaders, and changemakers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)