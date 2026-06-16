PNN Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16: IMT Ghaziabad, one of India's premier business schools with a distinguished legacy in management education, has achieved a significant global milestone by being ranked #1 in India and #59 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Finance (MiF) Rankings 2026. The institute has registered an impressive seven-place jump in the global rankings from the previous year, reaffirming its growing international stature and its commitment to delivering world-class, future-ready management education. The recognition by the Financial Times, one of the world's most respected business education ranking bodies, reflects IMT Ghaziabad's sustained focus on academic excellence, industry relevance, global exposure, and student success. The achievement further reinforces the institute's position as a leading destination for finance education, both in India and on the global stage.

The Financial Times Masters in Finance Rankings evaluate pre-experience finance programs offered by internationally accredited institutions and are widely regarded as one of the most respected global benchmarks for business education. The rankings assess institutions across key parameters, including alumni career progression, salary outcomes, international mobility, diversity, career services, and the overall value delivered to graduates. IMT Ghaziabad's improved ranking is a testament to its continued investment in a globally competitive curriculum, experiential learning opportunities, strong industry partnerships, and a dynamic learning ecosystem that equips students to excel in an evolving financial landscape. The institute's upward movement in the rankings also reflects the strength of its accomplished faculty, dedicated career services, robust alumni network, and the success of its graduates, who continue to make meaningful contributions across leading organisations and financial institutions worldwide.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Harsimran Sandhu, Associate Dean, BFS Program, IMT Ghaziabad, said: "The Financial Times Masters in Finance (MiF) Ranking reflects the growing global recognition of IMT Ghaziabad's finance programme for its academic rigour, strong industry engagement, impactful research, and exceptional career outcomes. It reaffirms the institute's commitment to developing future-ready finance leaders across diverse domains of core finance and the broader financial services industry. This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of our faculty, students, alumni, recruiters, and industry partners, whose unwavering support and dedication continue to strengthen IMT Ghaziabad's global standing." This significant advancement in the Financial Times Masters in Finance Rankings reinforces IMT Ghaziabad's vision of nurturing responsible, globally competent, and future-ready leaders. As the institute continues to strengthen its international footprint, it remains committed to excellence in teaching, research, and industry collaboration while creating lasting value for its students, alumni, and society.

With leading business schools from across the world participating in the rankings, IMT Ghaziabad's recognition as the #1 business school in India for Masters in Finance and its rise to #59 globally, with a seven-place jump from the previous year, stands as a powerful testament to its growing international reputation and its relentless pursuit of excellence in management education. Click here to view the complete list of institutions featured in the FT Masters in Finance Rankings 2026: https://rankings.ft.com/rankings/3045/masters-in-finance-pre-experience-2026 About IMT Ghaziabad Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad (IMT Ghaziabad), established in 1980, is India's premier management school. IMT Ghaziabad has been set up under the aegis of Lajpat Rai Educational Society (LES), a society duly registered under Societies Act 1860, Government of India, and is among the first few schools in India to be AACSB-accredited. It has also been accredited by the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) and the PGDM programs of IMT Ghaziabad are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), and all its two-year PGDM programs have been granted MBA equivalence by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The institute is ranked #1 in India and #59 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Finance (MiF) Rankings 2026, registering an impressive seven-place jump globally from the previous year. Further reinforcing its national standing, IMT Ghaziabad secured the #30 position in the NIRF India Rankings 2025 (Management category), advancing five places over the previous year.

The institute offers AICTE-approved two-year management programs (PGDM Full-time, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Financial Management, PGDM Banking and Financial Services, and PGDM Dual Country Program), as well as programs for experienced professionals (PGDM ExP), and a fellow program in management (recognized as equivalent to a PhD by AIU). With a distinguished legacy of over four decades, IMT Ghaziabad has shaped students' professional journey, actively contributing to their success in leadership roles. IMT Ghaziabad has an engaged alumni network of over 15,000 alumni worldwide who thrive as business leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians, public service leaders, and changemakers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)