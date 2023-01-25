In ALLEN Digital's 'Hunar Ka Winner' Contest Students from All Over the Country Exhibiting Talent

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Hunar Ka Winner' Contest has been started by ALLEN Digital to encourage the talent of the students. The enthusiasm of the students is visible towards this contest which has been started to bring out the hidden talent and give it a platform.

ALLEN Digital, Head, Anand Maheshwari said that 9 activities have been included in the Hunar Ka Winner contest, which have been divided into 4 categories. All the interested contestants can register through following the link: (https://hunarkawinner.allendigital.in). In the first category dance & hula hoop; in the second category singing, poems and poetry; in the third category drawing, art and craft; and in the fourth category mimicry, jokes-comedy, acting or dialogue play on the scene of your favourite film will be included. The winners will not only be given exciting prizes but will also be featured on the ALLEN Digital Wall of Fame.

Anand Maheshwari said that first, second and third prizes have been kept in every category in the 'Hunar ka Winner' contest. The first prize winner will be given a prize gift voucher of INR 7,000, the second prize winner will get INR 4,000 and the third prize winner will get INR 3,000. On the other hand, runner-up in each category will be given, INR 1,000 will be given to the students, standing 4th and 5th Position. A consolation prize of INR 500 will be given to the students standing 6th to 10th rank in each category. Along with this, participation certificates will be given to all the contestants.

Further he added that the Hunar Ka Winner Contest is open for all student lying in the age group of 12 to 17 years can participate in this contest. They can apply till January 26 by visiting the link (https://hunarkawinner.allendigital.in).

ALLEN Career Institute, India's leading coaching institute for preparation of JEE Advanced, JEE-Mains, Pre-Medical NEET-UG, CA, CS, Class 6 to 10, KVPY, NTSE, Pre-Nurture & Career Foundation (Class 6 to 10, NTSE & Olympiads has ventured into online education with the initiative of ALLEN Digital. Students are enthusiastic about ALLEN Digital as a result of the best content and teaching provided by ALLEN's experienced faculty. So far 27 lakh students have taken guidance from ALLEN Career Institute. At present, the family has more than 11 thousand members, of which IITians, Doctors, CA, and CS professionals are serving as faculties. Students fulfil their dreams through the academic support and personal care provided here. ALLEN's material values of determination, honesty, authenticity, integrity, motivation, social concern, collective thinking, moral obligation, and concern for society and the environment has set it apart from others. Here one moves ahead with the thought of values to success. ALLEN's expert faculty and experienced system are dedicated and determined to do everything possible for the success of the students. There are continuous efforts for the students for their social, cultural, academic, and all-around development.

