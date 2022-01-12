In surge of 3rd wave Crypto Relief activates 1000 beds across major affected areas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Through the Crypto Relief initiative, Doctors For You (DFY) has established 5 COVID hospital across India as part of 3rd wave COVID-19 support.

The centers have a total capacity of 1000 beds, with 70 ICU beds & 130 pediatrics beds. The centers are created in collaboration with district administration and state health department. The centers are:

1. Tau Devilal Stadium, Gurugram, Haryana

2. Hospital, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

3. Patliputra Stadium, Patna Bihar

4. SRA, Mumbai, Maharashtra

5. KPCL Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka

The intervention encompasses the strengthening of the health institutions with required infrastructure, expert manpower and other essential resources. This includes providing health establishments with essential facilities including HDU and oxygen beds establishment. The current manpower is equipped to handle Paediatric cases which are the key concern under Omicron pandemic spread.

Mindful of the importance of cohesive rural health care, the services aim at strengthening the facilities in place with infrastructure support to improve the quality of healthcare. An efficient rural health care system is a testimony of a country with strong healthcare that is focused on disbursing quality and dignified health care to all people irrespective of the difference in class, caste, religion, gender or economic status.

Talking about this initiative, Sandeep Nailwal, Founder of Crypto Relief said, "Amid 3rd wave of COVID, we are closely working with the group of health institutions to provide healthcare needs during this surge. The infrastructure provided by CRF will help with quality healthcare services and aid relief from the major health crisis."

In addition, Sandeep Nailwal's Crypto Relief fund was instrumental in building rural and tribal district's capacity in 6 district for the COVID current wave, where far-flung districts such as Pulwama, tribal areas such as Lasadiya and aspirational districts such as Nuh have been provided necessary medical capital equipment, medical personnel and capacity building to support healthcare services to directly impact health outcomes and additionally adding 500 more COVID beds in remote Areas.

