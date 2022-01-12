In surge of 3rd wave Crypto Relief activates 1000 beds across major affected areas

You would like to read
- Polygon BUIDL IT becomes India's exclusive and largest Web3 Hackathon with 186 Projects
- Healpha helps to reduce COVID linked fatalities for Hyderabad Police
- Dhiyo.ai user base reaches 1 Million mark, now eyeing for 5 Million in the next year
- Bank of Maharashtra celebrates 'MahaGrahakParicharcha' inviting Local Police Personnel
- Revenues of engineering and capital goods cos seen up 15 to 17 pc: Crisil
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Through the Crypto Relief initiative, Doctors For You (DFY) has established 5 COVID hospital across India as part of 3rd wave COVID-19 support.
The centers have a total capacity of 1000 beds, with 70 ICU beds & 130 pediatrics beds. The centers are created in collaboration with district administration and state health department. The centers are:
1. Tau Devilal Stadium, Gurugram, Haryana
2. Hospital, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
3. Patliputra Stadium, Patna Bihar
4. SRA, Mumbai, Maharashtra
5. KPCL Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka
The intervention encompasses the strengthening of the health institutions with required infrastructure, expert manpower and other essential resources. This includes providing health establishments with essential facilities including HDU and oxygen beds establishment. The current manpower is equipped to handle Paediatric cases which are the key concern under Omicron pandemic spread.
Mindful of the importance of cohesive rural health care, the services aim at strengthening the facilities in place with infrastructure support to improve the quality of healthcare. An efficient rural health care system is a testimony of a country with strong healthcare that is focused on disbursing quality and dignified health care to all people irrespective of the difference in class, caste, religion, gender or economic status.
Talking about this initiative, Sandeep Nailwal, Founder of Crypto Relief said, "Amid 3rd wave of COVID, we are closely working with the group of health institutions to provide healthcare needs during this surge. The infrastructure provided by CRF will help with quality healthcare services and aid relief from the major health crisis."
In addition, Sandeep Nailwal's Crypto Relief fund was instrumental in building rural and tribal district's capacity in 6 district for the COVID current wave, where far-flung districts such as Pulwama, tribal areas such as Lasadiya and aspirational districts such as Nuh have been provided necessary medical capital equipment, medical personnel and capacity building to support healthcare services to directly impact health outcomes and additionally adding 500 more COVID beds in remote Areas.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor