INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner launched in India through Flipkart

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): INALSA is launching its Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India on 10th April 2021 and it will be available through Flipkart.

The brand has also bundled a number of offers and deals for customers who purchase the Robot Vacuum Cleaner. If consumers/buyers are planning to purchase an automatic smart vacuum cleaner to get their home spick and span, now seems like a great time to get one. Here is all one needs to know about the INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

The Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a smart all-in-one cleaning solution for homes. The Robot cleaner features 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping functionalities and 6 cleaning modes. This cleaning Robot is controlled via remote.

The Elegant Move technology of this appliance comes with a proximity sensor which enables an effective navigation system. The robotic floor cleaner's anti-shock and anti-fall sensors protect it from any damage due to the appliance's sudden fall and shock. Plus, its Dirt Detect technology provides additional cleaning of the dirt-concentrated areas that this robotic floor cleaner automatically recognizes.

INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price and Availability

The INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner will be available for purchase on (https://www.flipkart.com/inalsa-myrobo-robotic-floor-cleaner-2-1-mopping-vacuum/p/itmb127a6abf3e25?pid=VCLGYW6FNTQ7GHZS) at an introductory price of Rs 9,999. The cleaner is also available on No-Cost Emi for a period of 9 months. As part of the launch offer, every customer purchasing the INALSA Robot Vacuum Cleaner will get a discount to purchase another INALSA product.

INALSA's growing presence in India's Vacuum Cleaner space

INALSA claims the Robot Cleaner, its latest offering in the vacuum cleaner space, is specially designed for Indian homes. With a vision of providing world class products and technology to Indian homes, INALSA had also earlier launched other products. These include Hand Blenders, Stand Mixers, Pressure Washers and more. The new Robot Vacuum Cleaner will help the brand further strengthen its foothold in the segment.

