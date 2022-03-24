India based Koubek Crypto announces 100 Million Koubek token pool towards education of Ukrainian students

You would like to read
- ESL Steel - Multibagger in Russia Ukraine War
- Mankind Pharma donated Rs 5 lakh to family of Indian student deceased in Ukraine war
- Madhish Parikh, Rohit Kumar and Shubham Dharmsktu from India invited for the coveted International Prize, to be held in Russia
- Team Russia wins the BMW Golf Cup World Final in Dubai
- Ukraine's Government Medical Universities are the best bets for Indian students
New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/PR Newswire): India based Koubek Crypto Project today announced that their project will reserve a pool of 100 million Koubek Crypto token towards this cause.
Asia's 1st Education Metaverse based Crypto Project - Koubek announced that this reserved pool of Koubek Token of 100 million will support continued schooling & upskilling for Ukrainian students.
(https://koubektoken.com) Koubek Crypto made the announcement on (https://twitter.com/koubekcoin/status/1506938043479248903?s=21) Twitter on Thursday, saying that their entire team & Indian people were horrified to see the pictures emerging out of Ukraine and that we together stand for peace.
The Koubek Crypto Project has a mission to transform the future of the education system through a revolutionary blockchain project - Thus the Koubek crypto project was born. Koubek Crypto token which is centred around education has decided that - This reserved pool will be utilised for the tuition fees, stationary, scholarships & up-skilling programs for the school & college students.
Koubek Crypto Project also announced that - 25 per cent of All the proceeds from buying (https://koubektoken.com) Koubek Token from their website also would be donated towards the above cause. It also urged its 7000-plus Koubek Token Holders & 1,00,000-plus Koubek Social media community to come forward & contribute towards this cause!
This money is much-needed by students living in Ukraine whose future is adversely impacted with the ongoing and horrific invasion by Russia. The war has already led to millions of students forced to leave their studies & flee the country.
Since the start of the invasion by Russia-
Many companies around the world--like (https://www.playstation.com/en-in) Sony- Playstation, (https://m.twitch.tv) Twitch, (https://www.netflix.com/in) Netflix, (https://www.ea.com) EA Games, (https://digitalgurukul.in) Digital Gurukul have pulled support from the country.
Koubek's Co-Founder - (https://in.linkedin.com/in/rajpadhiyar) Dr Raj Padhiyar said: "We stand with the students of Ukraine who are shocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine - and our thoughts are with those people whose lives are affected by this crisis. The community spirit that is at the heart of Koubek Crypto Team and we are proud to announce 100 Million Koubek Crypto Token Pool to provide practical and meaningful education support for Ukrainian students at this difficult times"
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor