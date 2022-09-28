India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, conferred "National Tourism Award 2018-19 For Best Standalone Convention Centre"

New Delhi/Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida is one of India's largest integrated venue providers, that offers technology-driven, world-class facilities and safety standards suitable for hosting international business-to-business exhibitions, conferences, congresses, product launches, and promotional events, amongst others.

Today, in a "National Tourism Awards'2022" ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, India Expo Centre & Mart got the prestigious "NATIONAL TOURISM AWARD 2018-19 FOR BEST STANDALONE CONVENTION CENTRE" in the august presence of Jagdeep Dhankhar, his Excellency Vice-President of India. G. Krishna Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, Govt. of India, Ajay Bhatt, Hon'ble Minister of State for Tourism, Govt. of India and Arvind Singh, IAS, Secretary (Tourism), Govt. of India were also present alongwith other dignitaries. The award was received by Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Ltd. and Sudeep Sarcar, CEO, India Exposition Mart Ltd.

Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-IEML speaking on the occasion informed that it has been a great honour for IEML to receive this prestigious award. He thanked the Government of India for recognising the hard work and dedication of entire team of India Exposition Mart Ltd (IEML). Adding further, he said, this will surely add another feather in the IEML's cap which has over the years received many awards.

He further informed, the venue is strategically located in Greater Noida which is a prominent MICE destination in India. It is a world-class venue with facilities for all kinds of business events in a covered area of 2,35,000 square meters. India Expo Centre & Mart houses around 800 permanent showrooms of Indian exporters and has 14 multi-purpose halls (73,308 sqm) 29 meeting rooms (25,000 seating capacity for conferences and 2 lac footfall per day for exhibitions), 4 open areas and 4 speciality restaurants. It also has a buyers' lounge, foreign exchange outlet, logistic support, extensive parking for 2000 cars and completely Wi-Fi with modern security & safety features. The venue will soon have an in-house 134-bedded hotel inside the premises. An uninterrupted power supply of 34 MW. Energy saving has been a priority at the venue and its 3MW Solar Power Generation plant, installed on rooftops of halls proves this endeavour. The facility has also received ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 and 45001:2018 certifications for the Standalone MICE venue.

India Expo Mart has approximately 16 years of operating experience in the management and organization of exhibitions and trade fairs. Many VVIP's including Hon'ble PM of India, Hon'ble Union Home Minister, various cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of states have visited the venue for various exhibitions and conventions including Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair, Elecrama, Auto Expo - The Motor Show, CPHI & P-MEC and Print Pack, COP 14, Petrotech'22, and recently World Dairy Congress'22 and many more others exhibitions were organized at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, informed Sudeep Sarcar, CEO, India Exposition Mart Ltd.

