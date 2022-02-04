India Flower Mall launches exclusive Valentine's Day Gifts in India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): The festival of love is around the corner. On this day, people across the globe celebrate the importance of true devotion in life.
They greet each other by sending exclusive Valentine's Day gifts and flowers.
India Flower Mall is a leading online florist in India. The company understands the importance of the expression of love on such a significant day of the year. The lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic have increased the physical distance among the people. India Flower Mall is committed to reducing emotional distance by helping people (https://www.indiaflowermall.com/valentine.htm) send Valentine's Day gifts to India. Therefore, the company has launched an exclusive range of products this year.
With these newly launched products, India Flower Mall is ready to celebrate the day, designated for love, over flowers, cakes, chocolates, teddy bears, and gifts on all the seven days of valentine week: rose day, propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day, and valentine's day. The collection of rainbow gifts, each gift for each day, will help color Valentine's week in affection and passion.
Talking to the media personnel, Aarti Jain, the director, explained the strategy behind the new launch. According to her, "The sentiments are always high during this time every year. Valentine's Day offers an opportunity for people to express their true devotion and love for each other. The moment of expressing love is sensitive and emotional. A gifting company like ours should always be discovering innovative ways of expressing emotions. Hence the company has revamped the whole product range and delivery system to meet the requirements of its customers. Now the customers can express themselves more effectively by sending (https://www.indiaflowermall.com/valentine-flowers-india.htm) Valentine's Day flowers to India."
She invited the patrons to visit the website and explore the exciting products: flower bouquets, red roses arrangements, lip-smacking heart-shaped caked, chocolate bouquets, and teddy bears, and share their feedback with the product team. "You will find an exclusive gift for each day of the week. Whether you decide to (https://www.indiaflowermall.com) send flowers to India or cake, you will appreciate our products and services," she added.
India Flower Mall is a leading online florist and gifting website based in India. The company has been helping its customers across the globe connect with their loved ones on important events of life such as Valentine's Day, birthdays, and anniversaries.
