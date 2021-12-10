India Global Forum UAE 2021 to be held in Dubai on December 13-14, 2021

You would like to read
New Delhi [India]/Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India Global Forum today announced that India Global Forum UAE 2021 will be organized in Dubai on December 13 and 14, 2021. The two-day event, to be hosted at Taj Dubai, and co-hosted by the Embassy of the UAE, New Delhi, and Consulate General of India, Dubai, will see participation from lawmakers, government officials and senior leaders of Unicorns from India and the UAE.
The event will showcase opportunities to build dynamic alliances with world-beating talent, technology, and business partnerships for lasting global impact. The event will also highlight the journeys and ambitions of Unicorns from India and the UAE. Participants can book for in-person or virtual participation at (https://indiaglobalforum.com/dubai-2021-dynamic-alliances/book-now.html).
Commenting on the event, Manoj Ladwa, India Global Forum Founder said, "We are hugely excited about delivering, as always, the most engaging event with both excellent physical and cutting-edge virtual interactions across the two days, including high-impact networking, mainstage high-profile speaker interactions, and special sessions such as 'Diplomacy for Business, Unleashing Unicorns, and Untapped Africa'."
High profile speakers at India Global Forum UAE 2021 include:
*Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India
*Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India
*Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India
*Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Government of India
*H.E Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Government of UAE
*Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE Government of India
*Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog
*Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Government of India
The full list of speakers can be accessed here: (https://indiaglobalforum.com/dubai-2021-dynamic-alliances/speakers.html) IndiaGlobalForumUAE2021Speakers.
Key Themes of India Global Forum UAE 2021 include:
*Special Focus: Unicorns
*Boosting Innovation Opportunities
*UAE as a Springboard for India's Global Growth
*Expanding Regional Partnerships - Engaging with Africa
*Disruptive Outcomes in the Financial Sector
*New Frontiers in Financial Services
*Boardrooms of the Future
*India-UAE-Israel: New Opportunities in a New Geopolitical Era
*Accelerating Climate Finance Transformation - Reflections on COP26
*Global Disruptors Series
*The Mind of Modi
*Licence to Skill
For more information on the event, click here: (https://indiaglobalforum.com/index.html) IndiaGlobalForum.
