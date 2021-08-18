India Inc. begins its journey of Emergence through Excellence with Asia's largest HR and Worktech conference, People Matters TechHR India 2021

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): After successfully hosting Asia's largest HR and Worktech conference, People Matters TechHR India for many years, the learning experience continues to create history virtually.

The 3-day virtual conference hosted 3500+ leaders, with 104 inspiring speakers from across the globe, 33 HR and work tech partners, 18 emerging startups, and 11 renowned investors, leading to a 46 million+ social media reach and 53,862 connections.

Business & talent leaders, HR tech & digital solution analysts, & Worktech startups converged to script the Great Emergence story of HR and Worktech at People Matters TechHR India 2021, from 4th to 6th August 2021.

"In the last months, we have seen HR & Work tech finally merging, giving space for 'Everywhere Enterprises'. Organizations use technology, team structures, processes, skills, and tools to empower their workforce and harness capabilities and potential for innovation. As HR and Business leaders our responsibility is to provide consistent and secure access for our teams, regardless of where they work and what kind of employees they are. That is the great opportunity we explored during #TechHRIN," shares Ester Martinez, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, People Matters.

Experienced and inspiring leaders led the path of change with their insights. Some of the speakers who were part of the mega successful conference include Vikas Khanna, Indian American Michelin-Star Chef, Author, Filmmaker & Humanitarian; Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst and Dean, Josh Bersin Academy; Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairman, Max Financial Services and Advent Private Equity, Former CEO of HSBC India; Lexy Martin, Principal, Research and Customer Value, Visier; Jason Averbook, CEO & Co-Founder, Leapgen; Aruna Jayanthi, Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Latin America Business Unit, Capgemini, and Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, Chief Marketing Officer, Skillsoft, among others.

Investors including Manoj Kohli, Country Head - SoftBank India, SoftBank Group; Hidekazu Ito, Mynavi Solutions India; Sajith Pai, Blume Ventures; Sandeep Sinha, Lumis Partners; Digvijay Singh, Indian Angel Network, and Ankur Warikoo, among others also played a key role at the conference and guided the emerging HR and work tech startups, as part of the exclusive startup program.

People Matters TechHR India 2021 partnered with progressive and global HR and work tech leaders. Year after year the Asia's largest conference continues to raise the bar to empower businesses to become future ready. Presented by Skillsoft and powered by Vantage Circle, Harappa, and Refyne, the 2021 edition of the conference successfully triggered conversations to enable organisations to lead the new hybrid place of work for 2021 & beyond.

