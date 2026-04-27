VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 27: India ITME Society proudly announces the successful completion of its first-ever Textile Engineering Industry Business Delegation to Indonesia with the intent to create a structured platform for dialogue between Indian textile machinery manufacturers and Indonesian textile Industry.

The high-level delegation comprised of major Textile machinery segments viz. Spinning (6), Weaving (1), Processing (6), Dyestuff & Chemicals (2), Handling & Packaging (1), Association & Chamber (2). A total of 18 Companies & 23 Delegates from India visited key industrial hubs in Indonesia to explore trade opportunities, technology partnerships and long-term business collaborations.

The 4-day delegation 12th to 16th April 2026, covered 2 major textile cities of Indonesia i.e. Bandung & Jakarta & during visit, the delegation engaged in various activities such as