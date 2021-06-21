India-Korea signed an MOU with Jeonbuk Business Centre's Help to further Trade Relations

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jeonbuk Business Centre (JBC), a business-to-business platform, known for being a one-stop destination for facilitating trade helped Korean trader, Navis Aroma, sign an MOU of $600,000 with an Indian trader earlier this month.

The alliance between the two traders took place through an online event called Global Partner Business Meet where around 6 Korean Manufacturers and 16 Indian buyers took part to cement trade ties and cover all aspects of the business.

The global event saw a huge interest from the traders of both nations. The items on display included Electronic components (Opto Sensor Battery), Cosmetics, Dust filter, Oil filter, Aroma bedding set to name a few. The virtual meet resulted in a great business opportunity and helped seal the deal for aroma bedding worth $600,000.

Not just this, through this alliance, JBC also helped spark more business conversations between other Indo-Korean traders. GOES, a Korean children clothes manufacturer is in early talks with Indian buyers to expand its footprint in the land of diversity. Not just this, JBC is further helping GOES to Import organic thread from India. Other traders like Poochang, AUE and Hisol are also in the process of furthering trade relations with India.

Speaking on the alliance, Seo Youngdoo, Spokesperson of Jeonbuk Business Centre (JBC), said, "We are really excited about the Aroma bedding deal Navis Aroma has sealed with the Indian buyer for $600,000. This is a great opportunity keeping the economy of both countries in mind and also opens various doors for future collaborations. With this business meeting, we aim to strengthen the bond between Korea and India and provide better business opportunities to both the nations."

JBC is a non-profit trade promoting agency and acts as a mediator for India and Korea promoting and strengthening trade ties between the two countries. The company intends to create a growth conducive environment for the collective growth and success of both the nations.

With a vision to expand, JBC will continue to organise such global events to help these nations discover better business opportunities via work projects, businesses, and assignments. (ANI)

