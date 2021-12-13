India Luxury Foundation to come up with ILF Calendar 2022

New Delhi (India), December 13 (ANI/PNN): After the earlier successful editions of the India Luxury Foundation Calendar, Dr Gaurav Grover, is once again all set to come with it's latest season, 'ILF Calendar 2022' on the theme designed on 'Sustainability and Zero Waste, with India's renowned fashion designer Samant Chauhan and his collection on Sustainability will be featured in the calendar.

Talking about his latest collection, Samant Chauhan says, "One of the challenges that fashion poses to the environment is in terms of too much product being out there or, in other words, excessive production and consumption. Fast fashion is to be blamed. We need to rethink our attitudes towards our clothing and increase the whole lifecycle of our garments. This implies making things differently, buying less and buying pre-owned. It also means holding onto things for longer and repairing. Making things differently refers to reducing waste during production to a minimal, upcycling and using deadstock when possible."

Samant further adds, "I think many people are of the view that ecological responsibility and luxury cannot go hand in hand, but Dr. Gaurav Grover and his India Luxury Foundation are trying to change that notion. In the ILF calendar this year (2022), only sustainable garments have been used, but the finish of the garments is as luxurious as can be as the garments are made from Bhagalpuri silk which, besides being sustainable, gives a luxurious effect to the outfit. This will hopefully change perceptions and motivate others to follow suit."

Dr Gaurav Grover, Chairman, India Luxury Foundation, says, "Choosing sustainable fashion over fast fashion can be extremely difficult. Especially when conventional fashion keeps luring us with a wide variety of choices at throwaway prices. However, all this comes at the expense of harming the environment and the scores of artisans for whom it is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain themselves and their craftsmanship".

Palka Grover, Luxury Director, says there are many benefits of sustainable fashion, and some of these include positive impacts on our environment as well as ethical, economic growth across various strata of society. This calendar seeks to redefine luxury and fashion in terms of sustainability. It aims to emphasise the significance of finesse and detailing, by creating a weave bathed in luxury and craftsmanship".

This year's calendar will be shot at the Luxurious Venue Pullman New Delhi Aerocity with the best of Actresses and Super Models of our country like Sarah Jane Dias, Sonalika Sahay, Rashi Rao, Ishika Taneja, etc.

