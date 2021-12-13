India Luxury Foundation to come up with ILF Calendar 2022

You would like to read
- Industry Stalwart Rohit Misra launches earKART, Finds 'Angel' in BharatPe's Ashneer Grover
- Super Car Club Garage announces launch of Superbike Division
- Government advisory firm forms Sahyog Committee for Saksham, invites social organizations across India
- New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti plants 101 trees
- V21 Group office inaugurated by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition - Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis
New Delhi (India), December 13 (ANI/PNN): After the earlier successful editions of the India Luxury Foundation Calendar, Dr Gaurav Grover, is once again all set to come with it's latest season, 'ILF Calendar 2022' on the theme designed on 'Sustainability and Zero Waste, with India's renowned fashion designer Samant Chauhan and his collection on Sustainability will be featured in the calendar.
Talking about his latest collection, Samant Chauhan says, "One of the challenges that fashion poses to the environment is in terms of too much product being out there or, in other words, excessive production and consumption. Fast fashion is to be blamed. We need to rethink our attitudes towards our clothing and increase the whole lifecycle of our garments. This implies making things differently, buying less and buying pre-owned. It also means holding onto things for longer and repairing. Making things differently refers to reducing waste during production to a minimal, upcycling and using deadstock when possible."
Samant further adds, "I think many people are of the view that ecological responsibility and luxury cannot go hand in hand, but Dr. Gaurav Grover and his India Luxury Foundation are trying to change that notion. In the ILF calendar this year (2022), only sustainable garments have been used, but the finish of the garments is as luxurious as can be as the garments are made from Bhagalpuri silk which, besides being sustainable, gives a luxurious effect to the outfit. This will hopefully change perceptions and motivate others to follow suit."
Dr Gaurav Grover, Chairman, India Luxury Foundation, says, "Choosing sustainable fashion over fast fashion can be extremely difficult. Especially when conventional fashion keeps luring us with a wide variety of choices at throwaway prices. However, all this comes at the expense of harming the environment and the scores of artisans for whom it is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain themselves and their craftsmanship".
Palka Grover, Luxury Director, says there are many benefits of sustainable fashion, and some of these include positive impacts on our environment as well as ethical, economic growth across various strata of society. This calendar seeks to redefine luxury and fashion in terms of sustainability. It aims to emphasise the significance of finesse and detailing, by creating a weave bathed in luxury and craftsmanship".
This year's calendar will be shot at the Luxurious Venue Pullman New Delhi Aerocity with the best of Actresses and Super Models of our country like Sarah Jane Dias, Sonalika Sahay, Rashi Rao, Ishika Taneja, etc.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor