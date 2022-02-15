India Luxury Foundation unveils another edition of their luxurious calendar - ILF Calendar 2022

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/PNN): After the earlier successful editions of India Luxury Foundation Calendar, Dr Gaurav Grover, once again unveiled their latest masterpiece 'ILF Calendar 2022' designed on the theme promoting 'Sustainability and Zero Waste, with India's renowned fashion designer Samant Chauhan showcasing his collection on sustainable fashion.
A fashionably stylish do was held in the capital, hosted by Palka Grover at the award-winning Japanese restaurant Guppy, in attendance with the creme de la creme. The evening celebrated Dr. Gaurav Grover being felicitated as the Hospitality Entrepreneur of the Year at Times Hospitality Icons awards 2021 and the unveiling of a Luxe Calendar with India's renowned fashion designer featuring the Super Models and Actresses of the Country promoting Sustainable Fashion and Eco-Friendly Luxury.
Dr Gaurav Grover says, "Choosing sustainable fashion over fast fashion can be extremely difficult, especially when conventional fashion keeps luring us with a wide variety of choices at throwaway prices. However, all this comes at the expense of harming the environment and the scores of artisans for whom it is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain themselves and their craftsmanship."
Samant Chauhan further adds, "I think many people are of the view that ecological responsibility and luxury cannot go hand in hand, but Dr. Gaurav Grover and his India Luxury Foundation are trying to change that notion. Only sustainable garments have been used in the ILF calendar this year (2022). Still, the finish of the garments is as luxurious as can be as the garments are made from Bhagalpuri silk which, besides being sustainable, gives a luxurious effect to the outfit. It will hopefully change perceptions and motivate others to follow suit."
This year's calendar was shot at the Luxurious Venue Pullman New Delhi Aerocity with the best actresses and Super Models of our country like Sarah Jane Dias, Sonalika Sahay, Rashi Rao, Annie Rajput, etc.
Seen at the unveiling were Fashion Designers Rina Dhaka, Charu Parashar, Padma Shri Shovana Narayan, Media magnet Dr. Annurag Batra, Super Models Sonalika Sahay, Annie Rajput, Ambassadors of Paraguay, Chile and Jamaica, Vineet Mishra - General Manager for Pullman and Novotel Hotel, etc.
