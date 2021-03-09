India Makkal Munnetra Katchi unveils the 'Robot' symbol for the 2021 State Assembly Elections

You would like to read
- Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 74.68% in the December 2020 quarter
- The Heart Valve Centre, a unit of HeartTeam India presents TAVR World Tour
- Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 0.77%, rises for fifth straight session
- Dr Lal Path Labs spurts 14% in three sessions
- Oasis Fertility's groundbreaking initiative to beat COVID apprehensions with IVF @Home
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Makkal Munnetra Katchi (IMMK) has stirred quite an expectation in the upcoming 2021 State Assembly Elections. The IMMK party unveiled its 'Robot' symbol and released the election manifesto in the event held in Chennai recently.
Dr Ra. Arjunamurthy, Party President, IMMK introduced the 'Robot' symbol which was specially designed using the 'Augmented Reality' technology. This Robot said that it will be involved in garnering votes in support of its party which took everyone by surprise. A demonstration was also shown by the Robot as 'how will it meet the voters?'
The Party President Dr Ra. Arujunmurthy released the election manifesto for the 2021 State Assembly election with the primary goal, "A Change in Tamil Nadu with an inclusive growth for everyone". Through the unique project 'Pasu-My Puratchi', IMMK's progressive special plan to deliver 500 ml to 1 litre of free milk for the family cardholders daily, to lease half an acre of Government Squatter Land to a farmer on terms of merit, free distribution of 4 country ethnic cows and distribution of free housing are notable features.
It is mentioned in the manifesto that various notable schemes will be implemented for the progress of Tamil Nadu, if the party comes to power, such as, in each district, and extent of 50-acres sports complex as per international standard, free transportation for working women, aid/scholarship for senior citizens, a special plan for families living below the monthly income of Rs 20,000/-, e-Market Card for students, the cancellation of fees for vehicle parking in the Hindu temple during deity darshan, and also the fees collected for safeguarding footwear.
To know more about the election manifesto, watch the Party President Dr Ra. Arujunmurthy's speech: (https://twitter.com/raarjunamurthy?s=11)
The administrators of the India Makkal Munnetra Katchi and many participated in this event.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor