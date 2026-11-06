VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6: The National Hypnosis Summit brought together hypnotists and hypnotherapists from across India, advancing professional recognition, collaboration and institutional development of hypnosis.

The summit marked three milestones: a proposal to observe National Hypnosis Day, presentation of the James Esdaile Awards 2026, and launch of the Indian Hypnosis Council (IHC).

A Proposal to Commemorate India's Hypnosis Legacy

Initiative founder Sheshi Kiran Cheruku proposed observing 4 November as National Hypnosis Day to recognise India's historical contribution to hypnosis and promote responsible practice, scientific inquiry and public awareness.

The date refers to 4 November 1846, associated with Government of Bengal proceedings concerning Dr James Esdaile. A Scottish surgeon working in nineteenth-century India, Esdaile conducted pioneering experiments in mesmeric anaesthesia and reported its use in surgical procedures. His work remains a notable chapter in the history of mesmerism and anaesthesia in India.