India Network and Canada based Bay Street Diary announces strategic JV to act as bridge between Canada and India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The India Network, a platform for people from across the start-up spectrum to connect, collaborate and co-create, today announced that it has inked a one-of-a-kind strategic partnership with Bay Street Diary further advancing its strategy to expand and connect with entrepreneurs and mentors across India and Canada.

Bay Street Diary has been on the forefront helping businesses and entrepreneurs to succeed by sharing their abundance of knowledge accumulated from seasoned and successful entrepreneurs through video and podcast interviews, blogs and partnership opportunities. This will facilitate India Network's belief that 'Geography must not be a constraint for anyone to succeed and grow'.

The agreement between India Network and Bay Street Diary entails the following scope of work:

Connecting entrepreneurs and business owners to opportunities and mentors in India and Canada

Partnering with like-minded individuals, organizations, companies and campuses and Governments.

Exploring and setting up specific themed incubators and accelerator programs and connect relevant folks in both countries

Setting up an Indo-Canadian immersion program for students, entrepreneurs, investors and government folks for them to get a broad overview with specific learning on a planned trip in limited groups

Exploring options of helping companies and start-ups find JV partners

Provide internships or educational trips to either of the partnership countries for entrepreneurs and students looking to explore and build on international markets

Build an Indo-Canadian network of angel investors and mentors, enabling business owners and entrepreneurs to pitch their business plans and achievements for the purpose of raising growth capital and business development

"Through this JV between Bay Street Diary and India Network, we plan to open a box full of opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners in Canada and India," said Suneet Oberoi, Co-founder, Bay Street Diary.

"Being an entrepreneur, (who is) well versed with the Indian and North American geographies, I believe there is an opportunity and potential between Canadian and Indian businesses, partnering on different fronts. This is exactly what our Joint Venture with India Network aims to achieve. We will work together in connecting like-minded entrepreneurs, businesses, investors, mentors, and in turn, create an ecosystem for the Indo-Canadian entrepreneurial community," he further added.

"Happy to work with Suneet in building this Network on the ground in Bharat and Canada at the same time. I believe both countries can benefit from this partnership and I hope post pandemic we can take lots of young startup founders to Canada for a learning experience," said Rahul Narvekar - Founder & CEO, India Network.

Both parties are excited about this new partnership and the potential benefits it provides to the growing entrepreneurial community.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)