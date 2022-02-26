India Pavilion symbolises country's innovative prowess: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

You would like to read
- Grassroots Football, more Young Women Playing Football: Goal Goa, the Film, Looks to the Future
- RSS Production House's producer Sushil Sachdeva set to launch Ajmer 1992 this December
- Gujarat CM makes strong pitch for global investments from India Pavilion
- Farukh Khan's Kare Foundation Group (USA) Launches Unique Project Mother, Will Open 100 Maternity Homes
- Syed Sultan Ahmed receives the National film award for the seventh time
Dubai [UAE], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with a parliamentary delegation visited the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 yesterday.
The delegation included Rajya Sabha members MV Shreyams Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi, Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan, Dr MK Vishnu Prasad and Lok Sabha members, P Ravindranath, Shankar Lalwani, and Dr Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil.
"India has made a mark in the world through its innovations," Birla said after taking a tour of the pavilion.
Talking about the structure of the Pavilion, he said that the India Pavilion depicts all the efforts made by India and the journey the country undertook in the last 75 years to achieve success, prosperity, and financial stability.
"Amidst so many countries, the India Pavilion is continuing to allure more and more visitors at the EXPO2020 and symbolizes the country's innovative prowess," Birla added.
During his visit to EXPO2020, he also toured the UAE and Saudi Arabia Pavilions. Various other senior government officials also accompanied Birla during his visit.
In a tweet message, he shared, "Showcasing heritage, literature, cinema & cuisine from across 36 states & UTs of India, it (India Pavilion) is a unique tapestry of our art and culture. It also speaks of our growth story & opens a business environment for young talents." (https://twitter.com/loksabhaspeaker/status/1496872397944721410)
To know more about India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit:
Website - (https://indiaexpo2020.com)
Facebook - (https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020)
Instagram - (https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020)
Twitter -(https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09)
LinkedIn - (https://bit.ly/3tckSI4)
YouTube - (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured)
Koo - (https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020)
To know more about EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit - (https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor