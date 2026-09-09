SMPL Chandigarh [India], September 8: Praper Media, India's largest video editing agency, has launched the 5,000-sq-ft offline campus of PAVE, its video editing academy, in Chandigarh, marking its entry into structured, offline education for aspiring video editors. Founded by Pratham Jindal, CEO of Praper Media, PAVE brings over six years of agency experience into the classroom. After seeing the gap between learning software and being ready for real-world projects, PAVE was created to train editors with the skills, workflows and industry exposure needed to build a professional career. Updates and insights from the academy are shared on its Instagram page, @paveacademy. The academy follows an industry-led, offline learning model, with students trained in video editing, storytelling, motion design, production, professional workflows, freelancing and other aspects of working in the creative industry.

The 5,000-sq-ft campus is equipped with dedicated learning spaces and Mac Mini workstations, creating a professional environment for students. The programme will be taught by experienced professionals from Praper Media, giving students direct exposure to real-world workflows and industry practices. The academy's first cohort, Batch Zero, has delivered strong early results, with all students securing professional opportunities and the batch recording a combined CTC of ₹20 lakh. Among the highest earners, Tanishq, Abhishek and Yes Patel secured ₹4.2 lakh each. Following the response to the initial cohort, Batch 1 has been completely sold out, while Batch 2 has already reached 50 per cent capacity. The second batch is scheduled to begin in November.

The campus was launched in the presence of CEOs and industry leaders from across India, including representatives from Trueumami, ATZA, iOTA, Escape Media, Chandigarh Bytes and Zentroid Studios, along with students and mentors from PAVE. As part of its upcoming batch, PAVE is also offering 50 per cent scholarships to two selected students, aimed at supporting aspiring editors who want to pursue professional opportunities in the growing digital content industry. PAVE aims to build a talent pool of editors who can move beyond software proficiency and understand the creative and commercial requirements of the industry. For aspiring video editors looking to build a career in the creative industry, registrations for PAVE are now open at paveacademy.in

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